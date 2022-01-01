Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabine DUPUCH
Ajouter
Sabine DUPUCH
CHASTEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Interstis
- Téléconseillère
2015 - 2016
CRHOME
- Téléconseillère
2013 - 2015
TelAgenda
- Permanence téléphonique
2013 - maintenant
Locapharm
- Téléconseillère
LE POINCONNET
2010 - 2013
Teladom
- Téléconseillère
2009 - 2010
Transcom WorldWide
- Téléconseillère
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Angelique HAMELIN
Annie GONOD
Catherine DELAISTRE
Laure BASSET
Patricia RIBAIMONT
Stephane BODVIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z