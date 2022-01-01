Sabine MARBACH

Bonjour à toutes et à tous, Hello everyone!



Après une formation de juriste, j'ai démarré ma carrière professionnelle au sein d'un cabinet d'avocat puis d'expertise comptable en qualité de Juriste puis de Responsable Département social.



Après 10 ans passés au service des clients, chefs d'entreprise et DRH, j'ai décidé de travailler au sein d'une entreprise dans le Département des Ressources Humaines.



J'ai alors intégré, en décembre 2008, l'ESF, Structure qui promeut la Science en Europe, dans un environnement bilingue français/anglais, en qualité de Responsable des Relations Juridiques et Sociales, à STRASBOURG.



J'ai été promue Manager des Ressources Humaines, en charge du Département RH et, à ce titre, en qualité de Cadre dirigeant, membre du Comité de Direction.



J'ai assuré ensuite des cours en Droit du Travail et en développement professionnel en Master.



Passionnée de photo, je me suis formée à la photographie. Je participe à des expositions, vente de photos et couverture d'événements, découvrant ainsi le statut d'indépendant.



En plus de mon activité de photographe, j'assure des formations bénévolement et je recherche un poste de formateur à mi temps dans les domaine du droit du travail, des ressources humaines, du management et de la recherche d'emploi.

Nhésitez pas à me contacter ! :)



Souriez, vous êtes formés ! ;)





Hello everyone!



I would like to introduce myself:



After training as a lawyer , I started my professional career by working in a law practice then a firm of chartered accountants, for 10 years, as a lawyer then as a social manager.



I decided to seek work in the Human Resources Department of a company. In December 2008 I thus joined the ESF, an organisation promoting science in Europe, as Legal and Social Relations Senior Officer, working in Strasbourg in a bilingual French/English environment.



I becam Human Resources Manager, Responsible for the HR Department of the ESF, and as such a member of the Management Committee, as I have an executive position.



I also teached "Employment Law" and "professionnal development" to Master students.



Photography enthusiast, I decided to train myself in photography. I participate in several exhibitions, photo sales and I cover events, discovering the statute of being independant.



In addition to my work as a photographer, I provide training on a voluntary basis and I am looking for a part-time position as a trainer in the fields of labour law, human resources, management and job search.



Keep smiling and do not hesitate to contact me ! :)



Mes compétences :

Management

Conseil

Ressources humaines

Gestion de projet

Relations sociales & syndicales

Droit du travail

Paie

Anglais

Allemand

Projet européen HRS4R

Restructuration

Travail en équipe

Stratégie Commerciale

Microsoft Office

Négociation

Français

Recrutement

Formation

Communication

Conduite du changement

Participation à la direction générale