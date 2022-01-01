Menu

Sabine MARBACH

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Bonjour à toutes et à tous, Hello everyone!

Après une formation de juriste, j'ai démarré ma carrière professionnelle au sein d'un cabinet d'avocat puis d'expertise comptable en qualité de Juriste puis de Responsable Département social.

Après 10 ans passés au service des clients, chefs d'entreprise et DRH, j'ai décidé de travailler au sein d'une entreprise dans le Département des Ressources Humaines.

J'ai alors intégré, en décembre 2008, l'ESF, Structure qui promeut la Science en Europe, dans un environnement bilingue français/anglais, en qualité de Responsable des Relations Juridiques et Sociales, à STRASBOURG.

J'ai été promue Manager des Ressources Humaines, en charge du Département RH et, à ce titre, en qualité de Cadre dirigeant, membre du Comité de Direction.

J'ai assuré ensuite des cours en Droit du Travail et en développement professionnel en Master.

Passionnée de photo, je me suis formée à la photographie. Je participe à des expositions, vente de photos et couverture d'événements, découvrant ainsi le statut d'indépendant.

En plus de mon activité de photographe, j'assure des formations bénévolement et je recherche un poste de formateur à mi temps dans les domaine du droit du travail, des ressources humaines, du management et de la recherche d'emploi.
Nhésitez pas à me contacter ! :)

Souriez, vous êtes formés ! ;)


Hello everyone!

I would like to introduce myself:

After training as a lawyer , I started my professional career by working in a law practice then a firm of chartered accountants, for 10 years, as a lawyer then as a social manager.

I decided to seek work in the Human Resources Department of a company. In December 2008 I thus joined the ESF, an organisation promoting science in Europe, as Legal and Social Relations Senior Officer, working in Strasbourg in a bilingual French/English environment.

I becam Human Resources Manager, Responsible for the HR Department of the ESF, and as such a member of the Management Committee, as I have an executive position.

I also teached "Employment Law" and "professionnal development" to Master students.

Photography enthusiast, I decided to train myself in photography. I participate in several exhibitions, photo sales and I cover events, discovering the statute of being independant.

In addition to my work as a photographer, I provide training on a voluntary basis and I am looking for a part-time position as a trainer in the fields of labour law, human resources, management and job search.

Keep smiling and do not hesitate to contact me ! :)

Mes compétences :
Management
Conseil
Ressources humaines
Gestion de projet
Relations sociales & syndicales
Droit du travail
Paie
Anglais
Allemand
Projet européen HRS4R
Restructuration
Travail en équipe
Stratégie Commerciale
Microsoft Office
Négociation
Français
Recrutement
Formation
Communication
Conduite du changement
Participation à la direction générale

Entreprises

  • ESF - FONDATION EUROPEENNE DE LA SCIENCE - - HR Manager

    2013 - 2016

  • ESF - FONDATION EUROPEENNE DE LA SCIENCE - - Responsable Relations Juridiques et Sociales / Principal HR Officer - Legal and Employee Relations

    2009 - 2013

  • Cabinet SFA - Responsable Département Social

    2003 - 2009 A. Missions internes:


    1. Création et direction du Département Social au sein du cabinet

    * Supervision du service paie centralisé et déconcentré
    (30 000 paies annuelles)
    * Elaboration du processus social dans le cadre
    de la charte QUALITE Iso 9001 VERSION 2000
    * Constitution de l’équipe (Recrutement d’un Juriste
    et d’un collaborateur paie)
    * Management hiérarchique de 4 collaborateurs
    * Elaboration de propositions commerciales et Tarification
    * Veille juridique : droit du travail, CCN, accord d’entreprise,



    Résultats obtenus : Création du département Social en 2004
    Mise en place d’outils techniques, de validation et de com.



    2. Conseil juridique et RH auprès du comité de direction

    Contrats de travail, politique de rémunération, entretiens d’évaluation,
    aménagement du temps de travail, licenciements et contentieux, document unique.



    B. Missions auprès des clients (400 entreprises TPE / PME, tout domaine d’activité, tel que Bâtiment, transport, métallurgie, bureaux d’études, coiffure, TP, tertiaire …)


    1. Conseil auprès des dirigeants (essentiellement en français, ponctuellement en anglais et en allemand)

    * Elaboration, optimisation et suivi du plan de formation / négociation avec les OPCA
    * Elaboration de la Politique de rémunération
    * Rédaction d’accords d’entreprise, d’intéressement, de PSE
    * Motivation des salariés / Evaluation des salariés / entretien annuels
    * Election du personnel / Négociation protocole préélectoral / DU, CE, DP, CHSCT
    * Evaluation des risques
    * Suivi des sanctions disciplinaires et ruptures du contrat de travail
    (Licenciement fautif, Inaptitude, rupture conventionnelle, protocole transactionnel)
    * Rédaction de CDI, CDD, règlement intérieur


    Résultats obtenus : CA 2007 du Département Social: 370 K€



    2. Conception et Animation de formations (intra et inter) et de conférences auprès des dirigeants, managers, experts comptables stagiaires sur des thèmes tels que :

    Le plan de formation / Le DIF/ Le temps de travail / La paie, niveau 1 à 4 / Le pouvoir
    disciplinaire / Le fonctionnement du CE/DP


    Résultats obtenus : Animation d’une 50aine de formations

  • EXCO SECAFI - Juriste Droit Social

    Paris 2000 - 2003 * Conseil en droit du travail auprès des dirigeants, spécialisation en « 35 H»
    * Elaboration des bulletins de paies, déclarations sociales, DADS
    * Rédaction d’actes juridiques (CDD, CDI) et de procédures (Licenciements)
    * Organisation, Mise en place et Négociation d’accords 35 heures
    * Animation de formation sur l’ARTT en interne, à destination des clients
    et en CCI

  • Avocats et Associés - Juriste Droit Social

    1998 - 2000 * Rédaction de demandes introductives d’instance, de conclusions et de consultations
    * Gestion du rôle, des audiences, élaboration des cotes de plaidoirie

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :