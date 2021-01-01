Retail
Sabrina BLIZAK
Sabrina BLIZAK
MONTBÉLIARD
Entreprises
Oci Informatique
- Consultante Paie
2016 - maintenant
Axians groupe vinci
- Consultante en gestion
2012 - 2016
CPAM
- Agent Comptable
Paris
2011 - 2012
Centre social
- Coordinatrice Comptable
PARIS
2010 - 2011
Centre social
- Accompagnatrice scolaire
PARIS
2009 - 2011
Formations
SAGE
Lyon Et Paris
2013 - 2014
Agréments SAGE
ECM : Ecole De Commerce, Marketing Et Management
Besancon
2012 - 2012
Master Contrôle de gestion
Lycée Le Grand Chenois
Montbeliard
2008 - 2010
DCG Classe Prépa à l'expertise comptable
ECM : Ecole De Commerce, Marketing Et Management
Besancon
2008 - 2008
Licence Gestion
Lycée Le Grand Chenois (Montbeliard)
Montbeliard
2005 - 2005
Baccalauréat
Lyéce Le Grand Chênois
25
2005 - 2007
BTS CGO
Réseau
Ahmed BENDOUMA
Arnaud BOUILLARD
Artur DE FREITAS RIBEIRO
Cédric BERNARD
Clémentine GERMAIN
Katia SCHNEIDER
Mounir DOUAKHA
Rosalie BONNOT
Stéphane CHOUTEAU
Sylvain CADIEU
