Menu

Sabrina BLIZAK

MONTBÉLIARD

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montbéliard

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oci Informatique - Consultante Paie

    2016 - maintenant

  • Axians groupe vinci - Consultante en gestion

    2012 - 2016

  • CPAM - Agent Comptable

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Centre social - Coordinatrice Comptable

    PARIS 2010 - 2011

  • Centre social - Accompagnatrice scolaire

    PARIS 2009 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :