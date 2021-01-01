Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina BOUANK
Ajouter
Sabrina BOUANK
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Entreprises
Hôpital les Charmettes
- Responsable Administratif
2015 - maintenant
Formations
IAE LYON
Lyon
2013 - 2014
Réseau
Exclusive RH
Fabrice KHALFA
Julie RELAVE
Lilian GARCIA
Michael MONTAGNÉ
Michel GOMES
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z