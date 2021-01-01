Sabrina BOUILHAC

12 years experience, working in international matrix organizations, in both union and non-union environments.



Both hands-on and strategic to manage all aspects of Human Resources including Talent Acquisition, Training & Development, Leadership coaching, Acquisition & Integration, Performance Management, Compensation & Benefits, HR legislation & Employee Representatives.



Strong multi-cultural understanding, professional English & French.



Strong track record in manufacturing, software, R&D, sales & consulting organizations.



Ability to manage multiple projects with changing priorities



Open and approachable personality with a strong team player orientation and a people/business focus



Mes compétences :

Busines HR Support

Change Management Implementation

Acqusiition & Merger