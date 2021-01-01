Menu

Sabrina BOUILHAC

Paris

En résumé

12 years experience, working in international matrix organizations, in both union and non-union environments.

Both hands-on and strategic to manage all aspects of Human Resources including Talent Acquisition, Training & Development, Leadership coaching, Acquisition & Integration, Performance Management, Compensation & Benefits, HR legislation & Employee Representatives.

Strong multi-cultural understanding, professional English & French.

Strong track record in manufacturing, software, R&D, sales & consulting organizations.

Ability to manage multiple projects with changing priorities

Open and approachable personality with a strong team player orientation and a people/business focus

Mes compétences :
Busines HR Support
Change Management Implementation
Acqusiition & Merger

Entreprises

  • General Electric - HR Business Partner Supply Chain, Manufacturing & Sofwtare Engineering

    Paris 2014 - maintenant • 600 employees
    • Lead my client group through core HR programs & partner with executives on designing and implementing new organizational structures
    • Structure & coordinate a massive recruitment project for software organization
    • Drive people initiatives (new manager trainings, new employee integration program)
    • Build succession and workforce planning
    • Internal trainer (diversity, recruitment, MBTI, performance management …)
    • Ensure relations with Employee Representative (CE, CHSCT) & site negotiations
    • Manage a team of 3 HR Managers

  • General Electric Healthcare - HR Manager Manufacturing, Design Transfer & Sourcing

    Paris 2012 - 2014 • 300 employees
    • Managed all aspects of the HR functions with day to day relations with managers and employees
    • Supported strategic business projects and implement change management culture to drive productivity
    • Provided coaching of management team on collective and individual topics (including disciplinary issues)
    • Monitored employee improvement performance
    • Ensured relevant training programs and devlopment tools
    • Built succession and workforce planning
    • Negotiated a multiskills agreement to develop flexibility in the plant
    • Managed monthly work representatives meeting (DP) for the site (2000 employees)

  • General Electric Healthcare - HR Manager Consulting & IT Solutions

    2011 - 2012 • Achieved merger and integration of a recently acquired company within GEHC, including implementation of all HR tools and processes, negotiation of status harmonization with social partners
    • Provided coaching of the management team to drive cultural transformation
    • Designed a consulting skillset and career path
    • Ensured day to day support of managers and employees
    • Structured development in hiring more than 20 consultants in 6 months

  • General Electric Healthcare - HR Generalist Europe Sales & Marketing

    Paris 2009 - 2011 • Coordinated all HR activities for 2 P&Ls in link with local HRM : staffing follow-up, annual reviews cycle, career reviews, salary plan, restructuring
    • Supported the integration of a recently acquired company
    • Drove transformation projects on marketing skillset
    • Ensured reporting with Global organization

  • PPR - Training Organisation & Staffing project Leader

    Paris Cedex 2005 - 2009 • Coordinated all HR activities for 2 P&Ls in link with local HRM : staffing follow-up, annual reviews cycle, career reviews, salary plan, restructuring
    • Supported the integration of a recently acquired company
    • Drove transformation projects on marketing skillset
    • Ensured reporting with Global organization

  • PPR - C&B Assistant

    Paris Cedex 2004 - 2005

Formations

  • IAE Paris 1 La Sorbonne

    Paris 2004 - 2005 DESS

    Master 2 Ressoources Humaines et Responsabilité Sociale des Entreprises

  • CELSA

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2002 - 2004 Licence et Maîtrise

