Sabrina COURGEY
Sabrina COURGEY
Strasbourg
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Labaroche
Pas de description
Conseil Général du Bas-Rhin
- Responsable de service
Strasbourg
2013 - maintenant
Conseil Général du Bas-Rhin
- Responsable de service Programmation Maintenance et Restauration Scolaire
Strasbourg
2010 - 2013
Conseil Général du Bas-Rhin
- Chef de Projets Immobilier
Strasbourg
2006 - 2010
Direction Régionale des Services Pénitentiaires de Strasbourg
- Chargée d'opérations immobilières - Dispositif d'Augmentation des Capacités
2004 - 2006
INSA Strasbourg (Ex-ENSAIS)
Strasbourg
2002 - 2003
dess supp
Ecole Nationale Superieur Architecture De STRASBOURG
Strasbourg
1998 - 2004
architecte dplg
Emeline SAVARIAUD
Marianne MOLLER
Olivier STUDER
Philippe LEROY
Remy GOERST
Xavier PILLODS
