Sabrina DUBIEZ
Sabrina DUBIEZ
Paris
Entreprises
Cabinet d'expertise-comptable
Paris
maintenant
ALLOUARD HUBERT ET ASSOCIES
- Juriste social
2011 - maintenant
CAPEC
- Juriste en droit social
QUETIGNY
2010 - 2011
TECHNICOLOR (SYDNEY)
- Assistante ressources humaines
2009 - 2010
SAS ROGNON ET ASSOCIES
- Juriste en droit social
2006 - 2009
Formations
Université Besançon Franche Comte (Besancon)
Besancon
2000 - 2006
Lycée Georges Cuvier
Montbeliard
1997 - 2000
Réseau
Audrey MEYER
Benoît PARIS
Chloe RAVAUX
Emilie BRUNET
Florence HAUGER
Isabelle LENOIR
Jonathan F
Laetitia MIMOUNI
Olivier REMY
