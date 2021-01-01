Menu

Sabrina HERNANDEZ

Londres

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TRAFIGURA - Traffic Operator Lead and Zinc concentrates

    Londres 2011 - maintenant Key Responsibilities:

    Direct contacts to customers
    - Written and verbal contacts with suppliers and receivers
    - Co-ordinating the shipments with customers
    - Letter of credit negotiation according to contract terms
    - Arranging for inspection, sampling, assaying and umpires of the various products
    - Declaring quotational periods (hedge)
    - Preparing for all necessary documentation (holding certificates,
    - Releases, transport documents, invoices etc.)
    - Checking and arranging payments, claims

    Bank contacts
    - Opening/checking Letter of Credit
    - Arranging for documents and collection of payments

    Shipping
    - Arranging for international transport by sea
    - Insuring the cargo/transports
    - Checking and calculating demurrage/despatch

  • Humann & Taconet, Ship agent ,Le Havre - Ship agent , Trainee

    2010 - 2010 - looking after all aspects of accounts and cost control.
    - Delivering Spare Parts, Provisions & Repairs
    - Arranging crew changes to and from airports
    - Attending to crew matters claims and stevedores damages

  • MONDADORI, publishing company, Paris - Marketing survey assistant B to B for Science & Vie and FHM magazines

    2008 - maintenant - Participation to the marketing and commercial strategy of the magazines
    - Elaboration of tool in order to help the commercial team
    - Promotion of the magazines with the advertising market

Formations

  • Université Nantes (Saint Nazaire)

    Saint Nazaire 2009 - 2011

  • UNIVERSIDAD DE VALLADOLID (Valladolid)

    Valladolid 2006 - 2007

  • EDHEC Nice

    Nice 2004 - 2008

  • Lycée François D'Assise ­ Nicolas Barré (Monaco)

    Monaco 2002 - 2004 Scientifique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :