Sabrina HERNANDEZ

-
TRAFIGURA
- Traffic Operator Lead and Zinc concentrates
Londres
2011 - maintenant
Key Responsibilities:
Direct contacts to customers
- Written and verbal contacts with suppliers and receivers
- Co-ordinating the shipments with customers
- Letter of credit negotiation according to contract terms
- Arranging for inspection, sampling, assaying and umpires of the various products
- Declaring quotational periods (hedge)
- Preparing for all necessary documentation (holding certificates,
- Releases, transport documents, invoices etc.)
- Checking and arranging payments, claims
Bank contacts
- Opening/checking Letter of Credit
- Arranging for documents and collection of payments
Shipping
- Arranging for international transport by sea
- Insuring the cargo/transports
- Checking and calculating demurrage/despatch
-
Humann & Taconet, Ship agent ,Le Havre
- Ship agent , Trainee
2010 - 2010
- looking after all aspects of accounts and cost control.
- Delivering Spare Parts, Provisions & Repairs
- Arranging crew changes to and from airports
- Attending to crew matters claims and stevedores damages
-
MONDADORI, publishing company, Paris
- Marketing survey assistant B to B for Science & Vie and FHM magazines
2008 - maintenant
- Participation to the marketing and commercial strategy of the magazines
- Elaboration of tool in order to help the commercial team
- Promotion of the magazines with the advertising market