Sabrina HERNANDEZ
Sabrina HERNANDEZ
MURET
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Muret
En résumé
Entreprises
Rex Rotary
- Responsable des ventes
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure Action Et Recherche Commerciale ESARC
Toulouse
2002 - 2004
Action commerciale
Lycée Pierre D'Aragon
Muret
1998 - 2001
mathématiques
Réseau
Cécile BAUDRY (PISKOROWSKI)
Celestin GREGORY
Déborah VERMEULEN
Florent LAPOUILLE
Gerald EXCOFFIER
Gustavo QUINTABANI
Johnny BOYER
Loic GENDRON
Maria MARRUGAT
Maxime BERTHOLET
