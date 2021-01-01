Sabrina LASSEY

Mes compétences :
SAP R/3
Chaine logistique
Administration des ventes
management d'équipes
Entreprises
Snecma
- Supply Chain and Sales Administration Manager
Courcouronnes2012 - maintenant- Piloting the sales administration’s activities and of the subcontracting management
- Performance monitoring through customers ScoreCards
- Monitoring of the customers’ satisfaction
- Management of the equipment’s inventorying and stocks (value 15Millions €)
- Filling and improvement of the dashboards and KPIs of the sector
- Participation in the sector’s initiatives of progress (Lean 6 Sigma/ Green Belt)
- In charge of logistic support/implementation of new programs (Russia / Mexico)
IT skills: SAP, Qlik View, AS400, Lotus, Microsoft Office
SEPPIC SA (Groupe Air liquide)
- Supply Chain and Export Coordination
2011 - 2012- Purchase orders’ monitoring, litigations follow-up, Stock management, invoicing
- Interface between salesmen/agents, distributors and subsidiaries
- Management of the commercial proposals in collaborations with the agents
- Customer relations manager on Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Asia
- Transports
Tarkett France
- International Customer Support Representative
2009 - 2011- Purchase orders’ organisation and monitoring litigations follow-up, Stock management, invoicing
- Key User Role (e-tickets, initiatives of improvement of the system)
- Analysis and proposal of improvement of the Logistic communications and Production
- TRACE control (Analysis and reporting on various systems: invoicing)
- Analysis of projects and implementations of processes(stocks system)
- Creation and follow-up of the monthly dashboards/ KPI: Europe, UK and AUS
Reliable Fire Sprinkler
- Export and Sales Administration Management
2007 - 2009United Kingdom: Orders, logistics and transport management and monitoring.
- Invoicing and disputes follow-up. Inventory management;
- Export procedures control and monitoring (incoterms, letter of credits)
- realization of the declarations of exchanges of goods and services
Esso Serve Europe (Exxon Mobil),
- Wetstock Analyst
2005 - 2007- Project prepresentative on the migration of 200 sites automated from France.
- Inventory control and financial/ logistic data analysis. KPIs analysis.
- Periodic analysis of the inventory’s data, risk management by the detection of leaks.