Menu

Sabrina LASSEY

Courcouronnes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP R/3
Chaine logistique
Administration des ventes
management d'équipes

Entreprises

  • Snecma - Supply Chain and Sales Administration Manager

    Courcouronnes 2012 - maintenant - Piloting the sales administration’s activities and of the subcontracting management
    - Performance monitoring through customers ScoreCards
    - Monitoring of the customers’ satisfaction
    - Management of the equipment’s inventorying and stocks (value 15Millions €)
    - Filling and improvement of the dashboards and KPIs of the sector
    - Participation in the sector’s initiatives of progress (Lean 6 Sigma/ Green Belt)
    - In charge of logistic support/implementation of new programs (Russia / Mexico)

    IT skills: SAP, Qlik View, AS400, Lotus, Microsoft Office

  • SEPPIC SA (Groupe Air liquide) -  Supply Chain and Export Coordination

    2011 - 2012 - Purchase orders’ monitoring, litigations follow-up, Stock management, invoicing
    - Interface between salesmen/agents, distributors and subsidiaries
    - Management of the commercial proposals in collaborations with the agents
    - Customer relations manager on Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Asia
    - Transports

  • Tarkett France - International Customer Support Representative

    2009 - 2011 - Purchase orders’ organisation and monitoring litigations follow-up, Stock management, invoicing
    - Key User Role (e-tickets, initiatives of improvement of the system)
    - Analysis and proposal of improvement of the Logistic communications and Production
    - TRACE control (Analysis and reporting on various systems: invoicing)
    - Analysis of projects and implementations of processes(stocks system)
    - Creation and follow-up of the monthly dashboards/ KPI: Europe, UK and AUS

  • Reliable Fire Sprinkler - Export and Sales Administration Management

    2007 - 2009 United Kingdom: Orders, logistics and transport management and monitoring.
    - Invoicing and disputes follow-up. Inventory management;
    - Export procedures control and monitoring (incoterms, letter of credits)
    - realization of the declarations of exchanges of goods and services

  • Esso Serve Europe (Exxon Mobil), - Wetstock Analyst

    2005 - 2007 - Project prepresentative on the migration of 200 sites automated from France.
    - Inventory control and financial/ logistic data analysis. KPIs analysis.
    - Periodic analysis of the inventory’s data, risk management by the detection of leaks.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :