Sahla BEN MRAD

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Adobe Captivate
HP Quality Center
Cognos
Project Managment
Change management
Team Management
Planning
Reporting
Entreprises
Ageas
- Digital Transformation Manager
Paris2015 - maintenantDigital Transformation includes providing internal departments with digital services & digitizing external interfaces for B2B channel (Ageas Patrimoine) and B2C (Sicavonline).
Managed strategic innovative projects, animated steering instances, monitored the budget, facilitated Agile implementation and the deployment of a customer centric mindset.
Managed a multidisciplinary team of Product Owners / Business analysts and Developers.
Collaborated with digital agencies and external UX designers.
Represented Ageas France during international meetings.
Ensured the alignment with the Group Corporate Customer Experience Program, working side to side with internal teams to improve the overall Customer Experience : Customer Journey elaboration / Digital Touchpoints identification / Customers' feedback gathering / KPI implementation / VOC program.
ASSEN
- Responsable de projet de parrainage d'enfants
2010 - 2011ASSEN : Association humanitaire de soutien d’enfants défavorisés
Sept 2011 – Oct 2012 : Responsable d’un projet de parrainage de 21 enfants
2010 - 2015Oresys : a major player in the fields of management, organization and information systems consultancy.
During my consulting experience working for major companies, I gained significant consulting expertise and developed project management skills & change management expertise.
Some examples of missions in which I assisted my clients in changing their business and improving their performance :
- SNCF : Optimization of the IT system (COPERNIC) that handles the financial reporting of SNCF.
- GRTgaz : Deployment of a new portal (Trans@ctions), that allows GRTgaz customers to book gas and access invoices.
- EDF : Standardization of the planification of the maintenance activities for 19 nuclear power plants and elaboration of a change management strategy
- GRDF : Implementation of the IT System GAZPAR that calculates the gas consumption (Gas Smart Metering Project)
SNCF
- Deployment of intermodal passenger transport
2009 - 2009Project management : Analyzed the existing system, launched the project with the station managers and the bus companies (Veolia Transport, Keolis), implemented the actions and monitored the project.