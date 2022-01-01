Sami AJOUX

-
Expedia Media Solutions
- Business Development Manager France - TravelAds
2017 - maintenant
-
Expedia
- Associate Market Manager
PARIS
2016 - maintenant
-
Expedia
- Market Associate
PARIS
2015 - 2016
Core Responsabilities :
-Ensuring that Expedia and its key brands remain competitive on the market
-Building and maintaining strong partner relationships
-Collaborating with French Riviera hotel partners to develop competitive business strategies
-Effectively consulting with hotel partners to secure competitive rates and deliver improved metrics; improved product competitiveness through effective price renegotiations
- Analyze and monitor market competitiveness
-Identifying new revenue opportunities for partners
-Building and maintaining strong relationships with revenue managers and general managers
-Aid in business development with the acquisition of new partners
-Representing Expedia at partner events & one-on-one partner visits
-Managing promotional campaigns, securing value-adds and promotional offers
-Manage promotional campaigns in market
-Proactively securing additional inventory over high demand and compression periods
-Provide reporting and market trend analysis
-
A&P AZUR RENOV
- Operational Marketing Manager
2014 - 2015
- Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development.
- Develop and implement strategy and documentation for ongoing control, maintenance and enhancement of marketing database process.
- Working with the sales team and sales operations managers to achieve sales and marketing alignment.
- Working with the product lines tracking new product launch activities.
- Monitoring, measuring, and analyzing the effectiveness of marketing initiatives.
- Market studies and Concurrential analysis.
- Collaborate with sales ops and sales teams to effectively route and track leads for follow-up
- Brand image developement : Visuals creation (logo, brochures, flyers, various supports etc.).
- Suppliers relationships management
- Managing budgets
-
FIGHT AIDS MOINACO
- Web Marketing Project Manager
2013 - 2013
Core responsibilities and accomplishments :
- Implementation of a new Marketing Strategy
- Creation and development of an online Marketing campaign for the Princess of Monaco association
- Creating innovative multimedia recommendations that integrate proof of performance strategies, indicating engagement and interaction between the client message and potential customers.
- Manage day-to-day client relationships through conference calls and presentations
- Google AdWords Campaign management
- Web Presence Optimization, including services for Organic Search, Social Media Marketing and Reputation Management
Results : Increase of 500% new visitors for the website the first three weeks with a very low advertising budget invest.
-
SUN CLASS - French Riviera
- Business Development and Marketing Manager
2012 - 2013
Core responsibilities and accomplishments :
- Creation of the brand
- Brand development and International Business Development
- Accounting management and maintenance
- Accounting Revision and Presentation
- Financial statements construction
- Web site traffic growth
- Implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures
- Developed brand strategy and statistics systems
- Manage relationships with International suppliers
- Inventory Management
- Canvassing
- Make policies and plans for the advertising, sales and marketing activities of the company
- Develop new products and services using market research
- Decide on pricing and special deals for goods and services
- Analyse customer feedback and monitor customer satisfaction
- Supervise and co-ordinate the work of salespeople.
-
IMMO JARRY
- Marketing and Communication Manager
2011 - 2011
Core responsibilities and accomplishments :
- Creation and development a new marketing strategy and plan for the company.
- Development of a new image for the company :
Creating new visuals for the company (logo, catalog, brochures ...), setting up a new website (using Google Analytics and AdWords), setting up a Web marketing campaign based on the strengths and weaknesses of the business (Increase of 400% new visitors over 6 months, and a Short-time ROI of 15%).
- Managing Market research
- Understanding current and potential customers
- Managing the customer journey (customer relationship management)
- Developing the marketing strategy and plan
- Managing budgets
- Responsible for carrying the accounting reorganization :
- Accounting maintenance
- Accounting revision
- Preparation of accounts and statements
- Cost accounting
- Tax evaluation
- Accounting presentation reorganization
- Implementation of Management and Accounting tools (Acc. Software).
- Making customer focused decisions
- Measuring success
- Generated new development deals for the real estate company focuses on a real-estate market analysis.
-
CONFIANCE IMMOBILIERE
- Commercial Real Estate Agent
2010 - 2010
Core responsibilities :
- Present purchase offers to sellers for consideration.
- Compare a property with similar properties that have recently sold to determine its competitive market price.
- Advise clients on market conditions, prices, mortgages, legal requirements and related matters.
- Promote sales of properties through advertisements, open houses, and participation in multiple listing services.
- Use of communication and Marketing tools
- Accompany buyers during visits to and inspections of property, advising them on the suitability and value of the homes they are visiting.
- Arrange meetings between buyers and sellers when details of transactions need to be negotiated.
- Investigate clients' financial and credit status to determine eligibility for financing.
- Evaluate mortgage options to help clients obtain financing at the best prevailing rates and terms.
- Prepare documents such as representation contracts, purchase agreements, closing statements, deeds and leases.
- Confer with escrow companies, lenders, home inspectors, and pest control operators to ensure that terms and conditions of purchase agreements are met before closing dates.
-
Honda
- Sales Representative
Marne la Vallée
2009 - 2010
Internship that has developed into a contract employment as a Sales Representative.
Core responsibilities :
- Visit clients to talk about and demonstrate products and services
- Take orders for products or services and arrange contract and payment details
- Arrange for delivery or installation of products
- Train clients in how to use products
- Answer client enquiries, deal with complaints and arrange for servicing of faulty goods
- Keep sales records and predict future market trends
- Find and contact potential clients and develop sales ideas to attract more clients organise sales budgets.
-
COREP-SEMACO
- Deputy Branch Manager - PR and Marketing Executive
2009 - 2014
First reprographic and Printing company in France
Core responsibilities :
- Responsible for public relations with the University of Nice Sophia-Antipolis.
- Internal and External communication improvments
- IT asset management and Inventory Management
- Marketing campaigns management (Emailing, Newsletter, Direct Mkt...).
- Creation of visuals communication media
- Store management Tasks (Business Accounts Management, Employee Training, Accounting...).
- Litigation Management.
- Accounting revision and presentation monthly.
- Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual store analyses.
Results :
- University of Nice Sophia Antipolis Market Management : Approximatively 200 000 € / years.
- Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
- Contribution to growth in turnover of about 10% per year minimum over four years.