Sami AJOUX

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Expedia Media Solutions - Business Development Manager France - TravelAds

    2017 - maintenant

  • Expedia - Associate Market Manager

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Expedia - Market Associate

    PARIS 2015 - 2016 Core Responsabilities :

    -Ensuring that Expedia and its key brands remain competitive on the market
    -Building and maintaining strong partner relationships
    -Collaborating with French Riviera hotel partners to develop competitive business strategies
    -Effectively consulting with hotel partners to secure competitive rates and deliver improved metrics; improved product competitiveness through effective price renegotiations
    - Analyze and monitor market competitiveness
    -Identifying new revenue opportunities for partners
    -Building and maintaining strong relationships with revenue managers and general managers
    -Aid in business development with the acquisition of new partners
    -Representing Expedia at partner events & one-on-one partner visits
    -Managing promotional campaigns, securing value-adds and promotional offers
    -Manage promotional campaigns in market
    -Proactively securing additional inventory over high demand and compression periods
    -Provide reporting and market trend analysis

  • A&P AZUR RENOV - Operational Marketing Manager

    2014 - 2015 - Strategic Consulting, including business plan & sales strategy development.
    - Develop and implement strategy and documentation for ongoing control, maintenance and enhancement of marketing database process.
    - Working with the sales team and sales operations managers to achieve sales and marketing alignment.
    - Working with the product lines tracking new product launch activities.
    - Monitoring, measuring, and analyzing the effectiveness of marketing initiatives.
    - Market studies and Concurrential analysis.
    - Collaborate with sales ops and sales teams to effectively route and track leads for follow-up
    - Brand image developement : Visuals creation (logo, brochures, flyers, various supports etc.).
    - Suppliers relationships management
    - Managing budgets

  • FIGHT AIDS MOINACO - Web Marketing Project Manager

    2013 - 2013 Core responsibilities and accomplishments :

    - Implementation of a new Marketing Strategy
    - Creation and development of an online Marketing campaign for the Princess of Monaco association
    - Creating innovative multimedia recommendations that integrate proof of performance strategies, indicating engagement and interaction between the client message and potential customers.
    - Manage day-to-day client relationships through conference calls and presentations
    - Google AdWords Campaign management
    - Web Presence Optimization, including services for Organic Search, Social Media Marketing and Reputation Management

    Results : Increase of 500% new visitors for the website the first three weeks with a very low advertising budget invest.

  • SUN CLASS - French Riviera -  Business Development and Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2013 Core responsibilities and accomplishments :

    - Creation of the brand
    - Brand development and International Business Development
    - Accounting management and maintenance
    - Accounting Revision and Presentation
    - Financial statements construction
    - Web site traffic growth
    - Implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures
    - Developed brand strategy and statistics systems
    - Manage relationships with International suppliers
    - Inventory Management
    - Canvassing
    - Make policies and plans for the advertising, sales and marketing activities of the company
    - Develop new products and services using market research
    - Decide on pricing and special deals for goods and services
    - Analyse customer feedback and monitor customer satisfaction
    - Supervise and co-ordinate the work of salespeople.

  • IMMO JARRY - Marketing and Communication Manager

    2011 - 2011 Core responsibilities and accomplishments :

    - Creation and development a new marketing strategy and plan for the company.

    - Development of a new image for the company :
    Creating new visuals for the company (logo, catalog, brochures ...), setting up a new website (using Google Analytics and AdWords), setting up a Web marketing campaign based on the strengths and weaknesses of the business (Increase of 400% new visitors over 6 months, and a Short-time ROI of 15%).
    - Managing Market research
    - Understanding current and potential customers
    - Managing the customer journey (customer relationship management)
    - Developing the marketing strategy and plan
    - Managing budgets

    - Responsible for carrying the accounting reorganization :
    - Accounting maintenance
    - Accounting revision
    - Preparation of accounts and statements
    - Cost accounting
    - Tax evaluation
    - Accounting presentation reorganization
    - Implementation of Management and Accounting tools (Acc. Software).

    - Making customer focused decisions
    - Measuring success
    - Generated new development deals for the real estate company focuses on a real-estate market analysis.

  • CONFIANCE IMMOBILIERE - Commercial Real Estate Agent

    2010 - 2010 Core responsibilities :

    - Present purchase offers to sellers for consideration.
    - Compare a property with similar properties that have recently sold to determine its competitive market price.
    - Advise clients on market conditions, prices, mortgages, legal requirements and related matters.
    - Promote sales of properties through advertisements, open houses, and participation in multiple listing services.
    - Use of communication and Marketing tools
    - Accompany buyers during visits to and inspections of property, advising them on the suitability and value of the homes they are visiting.
    - Arrange meetings between buyers and sellers when details of transactions need to be negotiated.
    - Investigate clients' financial and credit status to determine eligibility for financing.
    - Evaluate mortgage options to help clients obtain financing at the best prevailing rates and terms.
    - Prepare documents such as representation contracts, purchase agreements, closing statements, deeds and leases.
    - Confer with escrow companies, lenders, home inspectors, and pest control operators to ensure that terms and conditions of purchase agreements are met before closing dates.

  • Honda - Sales Representative

    Marne la Vallée 2009 - 2010 Internship that has developed into a contract employment as a Sales Representative.

    Core responsibilities :

    - Visit clients to talk about and demonstrate products and services
    - Take orders for products or services and arrange contract and payment details
    - Arrange for delivery or installation of products
    - Train clients in how to use products
    - Answer client enquiries, deal with complaints and arrange for servicing of faulty goods
    - Keep sales records and predict future market trends
    - Find and contact potential clients and develop sales ideas to attract more clients organise sales budgets.

  • COREP-SEMACO - Deputy Branch Manager - PR and Marketing Executive

    2009 - 2014 First reprographic and Printing company in France

    Core responsibilities :

    - Responsible for public relations with the University of Nice Sophia-Antipolis.
    - Internal and External communication improvments
    - IT asset management and Inventory Management
    - Marketing campaigns management (Emailing, Newsletter, Direct Mkt...).
    - Creation of visuals communication media
    - Store management Tasks (Business Accounts Management, Employee Training, Accounting...).
    - Litigation Management.
    - Accounting revision and presentation monthly.
    - Keeps management informed by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans, and monthly and annual store analyses.


    Results :

    - University of Nice Sophia Antipolis Market Management : Approximatively 200 000 € / years.
    - Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
    - Contribution to growth in turnover of about 10% per year minimum over four years.

