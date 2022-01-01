Sami BELHADJ

STORM VENTURE INTERNATIONAL
- Drilling and Completion engineer
2012 - maintenantI assisted the Drilling superintendent to prepare drilling programs for five (5) 2700 meters horizontal wells with 1000 meters horizontal legs, three (3) 1500 meters vertical development wells and two (2) 1500 meters exploration vertical wells.
I prepared AFEs and well cost estimations for completion, drilling and work-over operations.
I worked with finance to ensure that invoices log and well cost tracker correlate.
I prepared, reviewed and completed the end of well reports.
I assisted the preparation and evaluation of drilling and completion tenders (rig, drilling fluids, bits, tubular, coil tubing, thru tubing services, hydraulic fracturing and multistage completion systems …)
I prepared well intervention programs for jet pump installation, pump jack and velocity string and sand clean out operations.
I prepared completion programs for multistage hydraulic fracturing jobs with milling and sand clean out operations.
Compagnie franco-tunisienne des petroles ( CFTP )
- Project Engineer
2012 - 2012
Winstar Tunisia
- Junior petroleum engineer
2010 - 2011I assisted the company-man to prepare daily drilling reports, daily cost reports and plan of actions during the execution of two 4500 m vertical exploration wells and two 2500 m vertical development wells in Chouech Essaida Concession, south of Tunisia. As a night company-man, I witnessed and learned extensively from the ongoing drilling, completion and well testing operations.
I assisted the head production engineer to prepare work-over operations. I have a small experience in design, installation and performance monitoring of ESPs.
I assisted all operations in the production facility; modification of process installations, adding new gas compressor and Electrical generators, well flow-line modifications, etc …
Westpoint Africa
- Energy engineer team leader
2008 - 2009I worked with a team of 5 technicians and was among other things responsible for monthly planning of the department, projects execution plans, project studies, resolution of the project’s challenges and preparation of the monthly budget.
Tecsol Tunisia
- Junior energy engineer
2007 - 2008Supported the lead engineer with design tasks related to the insulation of houses, company offices and hotels with the goal of reducing heat loss and save cost.
Helped hotels managers to optimize water and energy consumption by giving them technical solutions and training.
SOTIPAPIER
- Trainee energy engineer
2007 - 2007Worked on an application to help the production department to optimize paper production energy consumption, optimize the water consumption and took part in investigating some failures in the paper drying process.