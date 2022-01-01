Oussama MOHAMED

Degree from ENIG (Tunisia) as process engineer, I had a first experience in the petroleum exploitation industry in particular in the department Exploitation of ENI TUNISIA BV on Oued Zar petroeum Field, on the occasion of my final project review. During this experience I was able to develop my knowledge in petroleum processes, in units of optimization methods in simulation software and equipment sizing.



Fan of the process still remaining, but envy of many renter in the oil and my passion for the landwork and therefore Teamwork to quickly resurfaced ...



I am currently a process engineer in the department Engineering, Research and Development on EPPM (Engineering Procurement & Project Management).



With EPPM TUNISIA I am in charge of developing:

- Conceptual, FEED and Detail Engineering studies in the Oil & Gas field.

- Natural Gas and Crude Oil processing units design.

- Process simulation using HYSYS, PIPESIM, FLARE NET...

- Process debottlenecking studies

- Equipments sizing technical specification elaboration.

- Flare systems design.

- Technical bids.



With EPPM TUNISIA I have got the chance to work with International clients in different countries such as:

- TUNISIA

- ALGERIA

- LIBYA.



Mes compétences :

hysys

pipesim

olga

Autocad

Office 2010

htfs