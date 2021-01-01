Menu

Sami BEN SOUISSI, PMP

ELHAOUARIA

En résumé

De formation ingénieur Informatique et avec près de 11 années d'expérience dont plus de 6 années comme chef de projets et environ 1 année comme PMO manager, j'ai pu acquérir une très bonne expérience en Tunisie comme à l'étranger (Tunisie et Saudi Arabia) appuyée avec des certifications PMP, ITIL et TOGAF.
Je suis en recherche active pour un poste similaire.

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Java Platform
Java EE
Linux
Oracle
JQuery
SQL
JavaScript
Gestion de projet, PMP
C Programming Language
Microsoft Project
Quality Control
Project planning
Java
managed the project team
TOGAF
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Apache Subversion
Aircraft
XSL
XML
SQLPlus
PVCS Tracker
Oracle Projects
Jenkins
CVS
Telnet
Spring Framework
RichFaces
Oracle 11g
Microsoft Visual C/C++
Hibernate
Embedded C
Configuration Management
Airbus A380 Aircraft
AJAX
continuous technical support
XPath
Time management
Sun Solaris
Scope management
SGML
Risk Management
Quality management
Project Management Professional Training
Project Management
Procurement Law Training
PMO management
Netscape Navigator
Linux Mandrake
Java Enterprise Edition
ITIL Training
ITIL
Human resources management
Follow-up project management
Firefox
Ensure project management
EPM
Cost management
Communication management
C++
Airbus A400 Aircraft
Airbus A350 Aircraft

Entreprises

  • Slnee - King Faisal University - PMO Manager

    2015 - maintenant PMO manager

  • Telnet - Project Manager

    2011 - 2015 Projects SB Reporting Duration 4 years

    Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11

    Technologies MS project, EPM

    Description SB Reporting (SBR): Web application available on Airbus portal used by Airlines to
    evaluate and report service bulletin.
    Projects are developed in Tunisia and France.

    Key Responsibilities:

    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning. ;
    * Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Periodic travels and meeting in France for project management, deployment and
    follow-up.
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
    weekly and monthly reporting for customers and high management.
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * IDE: Eclipse
    * Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
    * Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link, and Jenkins ;
    * SGBD: Database Administration Oracle 11g
    * OS: Linux / Windows

    Projects LATC Duration 4 years

    Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11

    Technologies MS project, Java 6, JavaScript, XSL, XML, Ajax, Hibernate, Spring, Richfaces, ant, and
    SQL
    Description LATC (Live Animal Transport Calculation): Web application available on Airbus portal
    used by Airlines to evaluate the transport conditions for alive animals during travels.
    Projects are developed in Tunisia and France

    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning. ;
    * Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Periodic travels and meeting in France for project management, deployment and
    follow-up.
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
    weekly and monthly reporting for customers and high management.
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * IDE: Eclipse

    * Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
    * Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link, and Jenkins ;
    * SGBD: Database Administration Oracle 11g
    * OS: Linux / Windows

    Projects Engineering drawings Duration 4 years

    Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11

    Technologies MS project, EPM, Java 6, JavaScript, XSL, XML, Ajax, Hibernate, Spring, Richfaces,
    ant, and SQL
    Description Engineering drawings: Web application available on Airbus portal used by Airlines to
    search and display plane mechanical drawings for the transport conditions for alive
    animals during travels.
    Projects are developed in Tunisia and France

    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning. ;
    * Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
    weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * IDE: Eclipse
    * Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
    * Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link. ;
    * SGBD: Administration Database Oracle 11g
    * OS: Linux / Windows

    Projects Adoc Web Navigator Duration 3 years

    Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11

    Technologies MS project, Java 6 /Java 7 / Java 8, XSL, Sgml, XML, XPATH, XQuery

    Description Adoc Web Navigator: desktop and Web application available on Airbus portal used
    by Airlines to display aircraft documentation generally used by mechanical team.
    Projects are developed in Tunisia and France.

    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning.

    * Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
    weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * IDE: Eclipse
    * Application Server: Apache Tomcat
    * Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Test Link, and Jenkins
    * OS: Linux / Windows

  • Telnet - Project Manager

    2010 - 2011 Projects Support and validation on Airbus Online Duration 1 year
    Applications

    Role Project manager Nbr of participants 15

    Technologies MS project, Java/JEE, Unit testing

    Description Support and validation of a set of Online Applications, and AirN@v Services offered
    by Airbus France to its customers
    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
    weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Managed and Conducted Validation Tests for Online Services products (AirN@v /
    Engineering, TPPO, and TPPO OPS, TDD: Technical Data Download, Download
    Manager, Service Bulletin Reporting, Live Animal Transport Calculation (LATC), MD
    A380 Mechanical Drawing A380, Engineering drawings, and Technical
    Documentation Supplier).
    * Conducted Validation Tests for AirN@v DVD for different types of Airbus aircraft
    and customers (AirN@v / Associated Data, AirN@v / Maintenance, AirN@v /
    Planning, AirN@v / Repair, and AirN@v / Workshop).
    * Validated the ``Engineering & Maintenance'' Community, provided best in class
    customer support for online services, AirN@v Products, and validated Product AJCP
    and ADOC Manager.

    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * Different versions of IE, Firefox and Windows Systems ;
    * Unix Solaris 10.5

  • Telnet - Team Leader

    2009 - 2010 Projects Report Generation for Aircraft A350 and Duration 1 year
    A400m's Calculator CDAU

    Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 10

    Technologies MS project, Embedded C language

    Description Sagem Defense Security required development of programs or reports using C
    language and other appropriate tools for A400m's calculator CDAU (Centralized
    Data Acquisition Unit) with the quality norm DO-178B (Level D). The developed
    programs generate reports on the status of Airbus A400m's turbojet, and the CDAU
    calculator monitors key aircraft parameters (altitude, temperature, wind direction,
    etc.) whilst running programs and generating reports to assist maintenance crew in
    scheduling repairs & maintenance, and pilots in steering the aircraft in the right
    direction.

    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning and surveys.
    * Quality process definition.
    * Quality control.
    * Scope and cost control.
    * Technical performance measurement.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Led, directed and managed the project team, outlined software test procedures,
    developed report in C language, and performed validation of aircraft calculator to
    deliver the project within the agreed timeframe
    * Applied expertise in relevant tools to manage validation plan, design and
    development as per customer expectations; regularly updated the Configuration
    Management System to enhance performance of the programs.
    * Loaded reports database on test benches for proper testing and authentication;
    prepared delivery notes in coordination with Telnet to complete the project rollout.
    * Recruitment.

    Technical Environment:
    * Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming
    Tool Sagem)
    * Configuration Management Tool: PVCS Manager and PVCS Tracker ;
    * Language: C ;
    * Quality Standard: The standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)

  • Telnet - Team Leader

    2008 - 2009 Projects Evolution on Project CDU2G: Command Duration 3 months
    and second display unit

    Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 6

    Technologies MS project, Embedded C language

    Description Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning and surveys.
    * Quality process definition.
    * Quality control.
    * Scope and cost control.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Developed the tool in C linux and conducted achievement tests to assure proper
    functioning of all the modules prior to final rollout.
    * Recruitment.
    Technical Environment:
    * C, Linux (Mandrake 7.0)

  • Telnet and Sagem Defense Security - Team Leader

    2007 - 2008 Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
    Projects Report generation of CDAM (aircraft A380 Duration 1 year 9 months
    calculator)

    Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 16

    Technologies MS project, C Embedded language

    Description Sagem Avionics required development of programs or reports using C language and
    other appropriate tools for their CDAM (Centralized Data Acquisition Module) and
    standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D) for the A380 aircrafts. The programs generate
    reports on the status of Airbus A380's turbojet, and the CDAM calculator monitors
    key aircraft parameters (altitude, temperature, wind direction, etc.) whilst running
    programs and generating reports to assist maintenance crew in scheduling repairs &
    maintenance, and pilots in steering the aircraft in the right direction.

    Key Responsibilities:
    * Proposal writing.
    * Project planning and surveys.
    * Quality process definition.
    * Quality control.
    * Scope and cost control.
    * Timesheet task definition and control. ;
    * Spearheaded the project team and provided continuous technical support to the
    customer to ensure high quality service provision and fulfilment of tasks.

    * Assured that technical and qualitative information in specifications, designs and
    test plans is free from any error to eliminate the risk of any irregularity at a later
    stage.
    * Monitored deliverables to ensure their alignment with the agreed project scope,
    and updated the Configuration Management System at regular intervals to secure
    peak performance.
    * Generated development reports by loading binary programs on the test bench to
    validate different batches of the project.
    * Critically reviewed technical specifications, fact sheets and customer returns in the
    presence of representatives from Airbus, Sagem and Telnet in Paris, and offered
    assistance in solving technical and operational problems hampering proper
    functioning of the programs.
    Technical Environment:
    * Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming Tool
    Sagem)
    * Management Configuration Tools: CVS, PVCS Tracker and PVCS Manager ;
    * Language: C ;
    * Quality Standard: The standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)

  • Telnet and Sagem Defense Security - Software programmer

    2006 - 2007 Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
    Projects Report generation of CDAM (aircraft A380 Duration 9 months
    calculator)

    Role Programmer Nbr of participants 7

    Technologies C Embedded language

    Description Key Responsibilities:
    * Participated on proposal writing and tasks estimating. ;
    * Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
    design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
    on time, budget and quality targets.
    * Proofread technical and qualitative information in specifications, designs and test
    plans; identified loopholes and removed them to ensure alignment with quality
    parameters.
    * Integrated, validated and updated documents and configuration management
    database to align project with application, process and technological changes.
    * Critically reviewed technical specifications, fact sheets and customer returns in
    presence of representatives from Airbus, Sagem and Telnet in Paris, and assisted in
    problem solving and decision making related to the project.
    Technical Environment:
    * Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming Tool
    Sagem)
    * Management Tool Configuration CVS, PVCS Tracker and PVCS Manager ;
    * Language: C ;
    * Quality Standard: Standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)

  • Telnet and Sagem Defense Security - Software programmer

    2006 - 2006 Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
    Projects Validation of Helmet sight for Dassault Duration 2 months

    Role Programmer / tester Nbr of participants 3

    Technologies Cpp Test

    Description Key Responsibilities:
    * Performed unit testing of key modules to ensure that the program functions in a
    seamless manner.
    Technical Environment:
    * Development Tools: Cpp Test
    * Language: C / C++

  • Telnet and Sagem Defense Security - Software programmer

    2005 - 2006 Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)

Formations

  • National Institute Of Science (Tunis)

    Tunis 2002 - 2005 Bachelors Degree of engineering

    Summary of experiences

    * PMO Manager
    * PMO Member at Slnee company ;
    * Follow-up project management as advised by PMI ;
    * Experience in IT projects management PMI: Scope management, Time management, Cost
    management, Quality management, Communication management, Human resources
    management, Risk management, Stakeholders management
    * Quality control and proce

