Sami BEN SOUISSI, PMP

-
Slnee - King Faisal University
- PMO Manager
2015 - maintenant
PMO manager
-
Telnet
- Project Manager
2011 - 2015
Projects SB Reporting Duration 4 years
Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11
Technologies MS project, EPM
Description SB Reporting (SBR): Web application available on Airbus portal used by Airlines to
evaluate and report service bulletin.
Projects are developed in Tunisia and France.
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning. ;
* Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Periodic travels and meeting in France for project management, deployment and
follow-up.
* Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
weekly and monthly reporting for customers and high management.
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* IDE: Eclipse
* Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
* Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link, and Jenkins ;
* SGBD: Database Administration Oracle 11g
* OS: Linux / Windows
Projects LATC Duration 4 years
Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11
Technologies MS project, Java 6, JavaScript, XSL, XML, Ajax, Hibernate, Spring, Richfaces, ant, and
SQL
Description LATC (Live Animal Transport Calculation): Web application available on Airbus portal
used by Airlines to evaluate the transport conditions for alive animals during travels.
Projects are developed in Tunisia and France
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning. ;
* Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Periodic travels and meeting in France for project management, deployment and
follow-up.
* Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
weekly and monthly reporting for customers and high management.
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* IDE: Eclipse
* Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
* Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link, and Jenkins ;
* SGBD: Database Administration Oracle 11g
* OS: Linux / Windows
Projects Engineering drawings Duration 4 years
Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11
Technologies MS project, EPM, Java 6, JavaScript, XSL, XML, Ajax, Hibernate, Spring, Richfaces,
ant, and SQL
Description Engineering drawings: Web application available on Airbus portal used by Airlines to
search and display plane mechanical drawings for the transport conditions for alive
animals during travels.
Projects are developed in Tunisia and France
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning. ;
* Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* IDE: Eclipse
* Application Server: Apache Tomcat ;
* Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Oracle SQL Developer / SQL*plus, Test Link. ;
* SGBD: Administration Database Oracle 11g
* OS: Linux / Windows
Projects Adoc Web Navigator Duration 3 years
Role Project manager Nbr of participants 11
Technologies MS project, Java 6 /Java 7 / Java 8, XSL, Sgml, XML, XPATH, XQuery
Description Adoc Web Navigator: desktop and Web application available on Airbus portal used
by Airlines to display aircraft documentation generally used by mechanical team.
Projects are developed in Tunisia and France.
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning.
* Planning control and project survey: scope, time, cost and quality control. ;
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* IDE: Eclipse
* Application Server: Apache Tomcat
* Tools: SVN, Jenkins, Test Link, and Jenkins
* OS: Linux / Windows
-
Telnet
- Project Manager
2010 - 2011
Projects Support and validation on Airbus Online Duration 1 year
Applications
Role Project manager Nbr of participants 15
Technologies MS project, Java/JEE, Unit testing
Description Support and validation of a set of Online Applications, and AirN@v Services offered
by Airbus France to its customers
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Led, directed and managed the project team, and provided continuous daily,
weekly and monthly reporting for customers.
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Managed and Conducted Validation Tests for Online Services products (AirN@v /
Engineering, TPPO, and TPPO OPS, TDD: Technical Data Download, Download
Manager, Service Bulletin Reporting, Live Animal Transport Calculation (LATC), MD
A380 Mechanical Drawing A380, Engineering drawings, and Technical
Documentation Supplier).
* Conducted Validation Tests for AirN@v DVD for different types of Airbus aircraft
and customers (AirN@v / Associated Data, AirN@v / Maintenance, AirN@v /
Planning, AirN@v / Repair, and AirN@v / Workshop).
* Validated the ``Engineering & Maintenance'' Community, provided best in class
customer support for online services, AirN@v Products, and validated Product AJCP
and ADOC Manager.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* Different versions of IE, Firefox and Windows Systems ;
* Unix Solaris 10.5
-
Telnet
- Team Leader
2009 - 2010
Projects Report Generation for Aircraft A350 and Duration 1 year
A400m's Calculator CDAU
Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 10
Technologies MS project, Embedded C language
Description Sagem Defense Security required development of programs or reports using C
language and other appropriate tools for A400m's calculator CDAU (Centralized
Data Acquisition Unit) with the quality norm DO-178B (Level D). The developed
programs generate reports on the status of Airbus A400m's turbojet, and the CDAU
calculator monitors key aircraft parameters (altitude, temperature, wind direction,
etc.) whilst running programs and generating reports to assist maintenance crew in
scheduling repairs & maintenance, and pilots in steering the aircraft in the right
direction.
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning and surveys.
* Quality process definition.
* Quality control.
* Scope and cost control.
* Technical performance measurement.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Led, directed and managed the project team, outlined software test procedures,
developed report in C language, and performed validation of aircraft calculator to
deliver the project within the agreed timeframe
* Applied expertise in relevant tools to manage validation plan, design and
development as per customer expectations; regularly updated the Configuration
Management System to enhance performance of the programs.
* Loaded reports database on test benches for proper testing and authentication;
prepared delivery notes in coordination with Telnet to complete the project rollout.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming
Tool Sagem)
* Configuration Management Tool: PVCS Manager and PVCS Tracker ;
* Language: C ;
* Quality Standard: The standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)
-
Telnet
- Team Leader
2008 - 2009
Projects Evolution on Project CDU2G: Command Duration 3 months
and second display unit
Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 6
Technologies MS project, Embedded C language
Description Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning and surveys.
* Quality process definition.
* Quality control.
* Scope and cost control.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Developed the tool in C linux and conducted achievement tests to assure proper
functioning of all the modules prior to final rollout.
* Recruitment.
Technical Environment:
* C, Linux (Mandrake 7.0)
-
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security
- Team Leader
2007 - 2008
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
Projects Report generation of CDAM (aircraft A380 Duration 1 year 9 months
calculator)
Role Team Leader Nbr of participants 16
Technologies MS project, C Embedded language
Description Sagem Avionics required development of programs or reports using C language and
other appropriate tools for their CDAM (Centralized Data Acquisition Module) and
standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D) for the A380 aircrafts. The programs generate
reports on the status of Airbus A380's turbojet, and the CDAM calculator monitors
key aircraft parameters (altitude, temperature, wind direction, etc.) whilst running
programs and generating reports to assist maintenance crew in scheduling repairs &
maintenance, and pilots in steering the aircraft in the right direction.
Key Responsibilities:
* Proposal writing.
* Project planning and surveys.
* Quality process definition.
* Quality control.
* Scope and cost control.
* Timesheet task definition and control. ;
* Spearheaded the project team and provided continuous technical support to the
customer to ensure high quality service provision and fulfilment of tasks.
* Assured that technical and qualitative information in specifications, designs and
test plans is free from any error to eliminate the risk of any irregularity at a later
stage.
* Monitored deliverables to ensure their alignment with the agreed project scope,
and updated the Configuration Management System at regular intervals to secure
peak performance.
* Generated development reports by loading binary programs on the test bench to
validate different batches of the project.
* Critically reviewed technical specifications, fact sheets and customer returns in the
presence of representatives from Airbus, Sagem and Telnet in Paris, and offered
assistance in solving technical and operational problems hampering proper
functioning of the programs.
Technical Environment:
* Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming Tool
Sagem)
* Management Configuration Tools: CVS, PVCS Tracker and PVCS Manager ;
* Language: C ;
* Quality Standard: The standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)
-
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security
- Software programmer
2006 - 2007
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
Projects Report generation of CDAM (aircraft A380 Duration 9 months
calculator)
Role Programmer Nbr of participants 7
Technologies C Embedded language
Description Key Responsibilities:
* Participated on proposal writing and tasks estimating. ;
* Collaborated with the customer for end to end management of specification,
design, development and technical interface associated with the project to deliver
on time, budget and quality targets.
* Proofread technical and qualitative information in specifications, designs and test
plans; identified loopholes and removed them to ensure alignment with quality
parameters.
* Integrated, validated and updated documents and configuration management
database to align project with application, process and technological changes.
* Critically reviewed technical specifications, fact sheets and customer returns in
presence of representatives from Airbus, Sagem and Telnet in Paris, and assisted in
problem solving and decision making related to the project.
Technical Environment:
* Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio 6 and GPT (Ground Programming Tool
Sagem)
* Management Tool Configuration CVS, PVCS Tracker and PVCS Manager ;
* Language: C ;
* Quality Standard: Standard DO-178B Avionics (Level D)
-
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security
- Software programmer
2006 - 2006
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)
Projects Validation of Helmet sight for Dassault Duration 2 months
Role Programmer / tester Nbr of participants 3
Technologies Cpp Test
Description Key Responsibilities:
* Performed unit testing of key modules to ensure that the program functions in a
seamless manner.
Technical Environment:
* Development Tools: Cpp Test
* Language: C / C++
-
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security
- Software programmer
2005 - 2006
Telnet and Sagem Defense Security (Tunis/France)