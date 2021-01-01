Sami BEN SOUISSI, PMP

De formation ingénieur Informatique et avec près de 11 années d'expérience dont plus de 6 années comme chef de projets et environ 1 année comme PMO manager, j'ai pu acquérir une très bonne expérience en Tunisie comme à l'étranger (Tunisie et Saudi Arabia) appuyée avec des certifications PMP, ITIL et TOGAF.

Je suis en recherche active pour un poste similaire.



Mes compétences :

Informatique

Java Platform

Java EE

Linux

Oracle

JQuery

SQL

JavaScript

Gestion de projet, PMP

C Programming Language

Microsoft Project

Quality Control

Project planning

Java

managed the project team

TOGAF

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Visual Studio

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

Apache Subversion

Aircraft

XSL

XML

SQLPlus

PVCS Tracker

Oracle Projects

Jenkins

CVS

Telnet

Spring Framework

RichFaces

Oracle 11g

Microsoft Visual C/C++

Hibernate

Embedded C

Configuration Management

Airbus A380 Aircraft

AJAX

continuous technical support

XPath

Time management

Sun Solaris

Scope management

SGML

Risk Management

Quality management

Project Management Professional Training

Project Management

Procurement Law Training

PMO management

Netscape Navigator

Linux Mandrake

Java Enterprise Edition

ITIL Training

ITIL

Human resources management

Follow-up project management

Firefox

Ensure project management

EPM

Cost management

Communication management

C++

Airbus A400 Aircraft

Airbus A350 Aircraft