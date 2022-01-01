Sami BENAMOR

Mes compétences :
Chine
Management général
Export
Aerospace
Entreprises
Thales Alenia Space
- Business line director
TOULOUSE2008 - maintenantDirecteur des activités services fixe et TV (FSS/BSS).
Responsable des Avant projets,
Responsable des offres -techniques, programmatique, budgétaire,
Responsable des actions de competitivité
Alcatel Alenia Space
- Vice président, Asia & Pacific
2006 - 2007Alcatel Alenia Space is an aerospace company speciliazing in satellites. It counts more than 7000 employees and is controlled by the Alcatel corporation
I have more than 15 years of experience in the Aerospace business covering a broad range of fields. My present position is the leadership of a representation unit covering China, HongKong & taiwan (more than 250 Million USD orders in 2005). Among my key functions are :
Governmental relation & lobby work in China, in France and EU,
Management of large contract negotiation & of bid teams.
Defining, sharing and implementing company strategy for China (industrial, marketing, commercial, procurement ....)