Sami BENAMOR

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chine
Management général
Export
Aerospace

Entreprises

  • Thales Alenia Space - Business line director

    TOULOUSE 2008 - maintenant Directeur des activités services fixe et TV (FSS/BSS).
    Responsable des Avant projets,
    Responsable des offres -techniques, programmatique, budgétaire,
    Responsable des actions de competitivité

  • Alcatel Alenia Space - Vice président, Asia & Pacific

    2006 - 2007 Alcatel Alenia Space is an aerospace company speciliazing in satellites. It counts more than 7000 employees and is controlled by the Alcatel corporation
    I have more than 15 years of experience in the Aerospace business covering a broad range of fields. My present position is the leadership of a representation unit covering China, HongKong & taiwan (more than 250 Million USD orders in 2005). Among my key functions are :
    Governmental relation & lobby work in China, in France and EU,
    Management of large contract negotiation & of bid teams.
    Defining, sharing and implementing company strategy for China (industrial, marketing, commercial, procurement ....)

Formations

  • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (Cambridge)

    Cambridge 1988 - 1989 Physique

    Visiting Professor

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 1987 - 1988 Physique des semiconducteurs

    chercheur

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Toulouse 1979 - 1987 Physique

Réseau