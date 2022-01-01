Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sami MAAROUFI
Ajouter
Sami MAAROUFI
GONESSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
...
Entreprises
Texinov
- BTS NRC en alternance
2011 - maintenant
Air Solaire RC France resolution
- Commercial terrain B to C
2011 - 2011
Euro Motos BMW Lyon
- Commercial
2010 - 2010
Formations
IDRAC
Lyon
2011 - 2013
Lycée La Pléiade
Pont De Cheruy
2009 - 2010
BAC STG Mercatique
Réseau
Chantal CLAISE
Florent GARCIA