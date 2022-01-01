Menu

Sami MESSADI

SIDI BOUZID

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • chahd automatisme - Responsable de production

    2016 - maintenant Responsable de production en construction métallique

  • H&M - Responsable de production

    Le Bourget 2012 - maintenant

  • SIMEG - Responsable administratif

    BEAUVAIS 2011 - 2011

  • SIMEG - Resposable administratif

    BEAUVAIS 2011 - maintenant

  • MATEM - Responsable livraison

    2010 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau