Samira LAKDJA

Mes compétences :
Welding
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Windows
total support
Public Relations
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Calibration
Entreprises
China Petroleum CJCC
- QA/QC Engineer
2014 - maintenant, with China Petroleum Jilin Chemical Engineering & Construction Compagy ``CJCC'' in ARRA Project (Adaptation and Rehabilitation of the Refinery of Algiers)
Executive Secretary to General Manager
* Quality Control Assistant
o Daily Welding Production Visual Inspection Report
o R'apport D'inspection Pour Le Nettoyage De La Tuyauterie Interne Avant Le Montage
o Positive Material Identification Report(PMI)
o Request For Inspection(RFI);Pre-welding Visual Spection Report
o Transmittal Request For Inspection(RFI)
o QC Document Transmittal
o Mechanical Completion Package(MCP)
o QA/QC Engineer , with China Petroleum Jilin Chemical Engineering & Construction Compagy ``CJCC'' in ARRA Project (Adaptation and Rehabilitation of the Refinery of Algiers)
* QA/QC coordinator between the contractor EPC `'Technip'' and subcontractor ``CJCC''. ;
* Follow the progress of the welding joints ``Piping'' with the software `'Easy Piping''. ;
* Familiar with the different modules of Easy Piping `'insert the progress of the joints, different NDT results...) ;
* Establish and control the different QC reports (visual reports, welder's performance...) according to the QCP (Quality Control Plan) ;
* Follow the progress of the calibration machinery ;
* Test Pack coordinator during the first shutdown of the refinery ;
* Follow the progress of(NCR,SR,MAR,RFI,QA/QC KPI) the status
Company of Structure Work &TCE
- Assistant
2009 - maintenant
Formations
EMICOM Institution (Oran)
Oran2011 - 2011Office Automation,Saizure Agent
(6 MONTHS)
(Office Automation,Saizure Agent)
Ugmo (Oran)
Oran2002 - 2005génétique
University Of UGMO ES-SENIA (Oran)
Oran2002 - 2005Majoring in Biology option Genetic
(Majoring in Biology option Genetic )
QA/QC Engineer