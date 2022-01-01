Menu

Samira LAKDJA

MOHAMMADIA

En résumé

Hard Work Big Dream

Mes compétences :
Welding
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Windows
total support
Public Relations
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Calibration

Entreprises

  • China Petroleum CJCC - QA/QC Engineer

    2014 - maintenant , with China Petroleum Jilin Chemical Engineering & Construction Compagy ``CJCC'' in ARRA Project (Adaptation and Rehabilitation of the Refinery of Algiers)
    Executive Secretary to General Manager
    * Quality Control Assistant
    o Daily Welding Production Visual Inspection Report
    o R'apport D'inspection Pour Le Nettoyage De La Tuyauterie Interne Avant Le Montage
    o Positive Material Identification Report(PMI)
    o Request For Inspection(RFI);Pre-welding Visual Spection Report
    o Transmittal Request For Inspection(RFI)
    o QC Document Transmittal
    o Mechanical Completion Package(MCP)
    o QA/QC Engineer , with China Petroleum Jilin Chemical Engineering & Construction Compagy ``CJCC'' in ARRA Project (Adaptation and Rehabilitation of the Refinery of Algiers)
    * QA/QC coordinator between the contractor EPC `'Technip'' and subcontractor ``CJCC''. ;
    * Follow the progress of the welding joints ``Piping'' with the software `'Easy Piping''. ;
    * Familiar with the different modules of Easy Piping `'insert the progress of the joints, different NDT results...) ;
    * Establish and control the different QC reports (visual reports, welder's performance...) according to the QCP (Quality Control Plan) ;
    * Follow the progress of the calibration machinery ;
    * Test Pack coordinator during the first shutdown of the refinery ;
    * Follow the progress of(NCR,SR,MAR,RFI,QA/QC KPI) the status

    * Compose independent (English, French,Arabic,Chinese little)

  • Jcc - Assistante controle qualite

    2011 - maintenant

  • China Petroleum CJCC - QA/QC Assistant

    2010 - 2013 Daily Welding Production Visual Inspection Report
    o R'apport D'inspection Pour Le Nettoyage De La Tuyauterie Interne Avant Le Montage
    o Positive Material Identification Report(PMI)
    o Request For Inspection(RFI);Pre-welding Visual Spection Report
    o Transmittal Request For Inspection（RFI）
    o QC Document Transmittal
    o Mechanical Completion Package(MCP)

  • Company of Structure Work &TCE -  Assistant

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • EMICOM Institution (Oran)

    Oran 2011 - 2011 Office Automation,Saizure Agent

    (6 MONTHS)
    (Office Automation,Saizure Agent)

  • Ugmo (Oran)

    Oran 2002 - 2005 génétique

  • University Of UGMO ES-SENIA (Oran)

    Oran 2002 - 2005 Majoring in Biology option Genetic

    (Majoring in Biology option Genetic )
    QA/QC Engineer

Réseau