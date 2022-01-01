Menu

Samira ROUIBI

Lyon

En résumé

Cheffe de projets IT internes

Entreprises

  • Groupe Psih - Formatrice - Support interne

    Lyon 2020 - maintenant

  • THESEE - Assistante chef de projets

    2007 - 2020

  • ULYSSE PILA/REYNAUD REXO - Assistante commerciale

    2005 - 2007 Organisation, relation clients (salons), support commercial

Formations

  • CFA Du Groupe IGS

    Lyon 2005 - 2007 BTS assistante de direction

    Assistanat de direction - Classée 2ème de l'académie

  • Université Jean Moulin - Lyon 3 LEA (Lyon)

    Lyon 2001 - 2005 DEUG LLCE Anglais + DEUG LEA Anglais-Espagnol

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :