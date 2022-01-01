Retail
Samira ROUIBI
Samira ROUIBI
Lyon
En résumé
Cheffe de projets IT internes
Entreprises
Groupe Psih
- Formatrice - Support interne
Lyon
2020 - maintenant
THESEE
- Assistante chef de projets
2007 - 2020
ULYSSE PILA/REYNAUD REXO
- Assistante commerciale
2005 - 2007
Organisation, relation clients (salons), support commercial
Formations
CFA Du Groupe IGS
Lyon
2005 - 2007
BTS assistante de direction
Assistanat de direction - Classée 2ème de l'académie
Université Jean Moulin - Lyon 3 LEA (Lyon)
Lyon
2001 - 2005
DEUG LLCE Anglais + DEUG LEA Anglais-Espagnol
