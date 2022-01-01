Menu

Samuel TASSEL

Stockholm

Transport
Supply chain
Logistics
Logistique

  • NCAB - Global logistics director

    Stockholm 2022 - maintenant

  • Avery Dennison - Head of Transport Logistics EMEA

    Amsterdam 2019 - 2022

  • AVERY DENNISON - Transport Manager South Europe & MENA

    Rodange 2014 - 2019

  • IKEA - Operations / Warehouse manager

    Plaisir 2013 - 2014 Distribution center for stores & direct to consumers (parcel)
    100 000m2 ~250 fte

  • Danone - Manufacturing manager

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • Danone Waters - Sea Freight Operations/Transport Manager (Suppliers)

    Paris 2010 - 2012

  • Danone Waters - Operations Manager (3rd party Warehouses)

    Paris 2009 - 2010

  • Danone - Order Support Manager Am. Nord /Supply Chain Customer Service

    Paris 2007 - 2009

