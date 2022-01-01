Retail
Samuel TASSEL
Samuel TASSEL
Stockholm
Mes compétences :
Transport
Supply chain
Logistics
Logistique
NCAB
- Global logistics director
Stockholm
2022 - maintenant
Avery Dennison
- Head of Transport Logistics EMEA
Amsterdam
2019 - 2022
AVERY DENNISON
- Transport Manager South Europe & MENA
Rodange
2014 - 2019
IKEA
- Operations / Warehouse manager
Plaisir
2013 - 2014
Distribution center for stores & direct to consumers (parcel)
100 000m2 ~250 fte
Danone
- Manufacturing manager
Paris
2012 - 2013
Danone Waters
- Sea Freight Operations/Transport Manager (Suppliers)
Paris
2010 - 2012
Danone Waters
- Operations Manager (3rd party Warehouses)
Paris
2009 - 2010
Danone
- Order Support Manager Am. Nord /Supply Chain Customer Service
Paris
2007 - 2009
Hanken School Of Economics (Helsinki)
Helsinki
2005 - 2006
Corporate Governance
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers
2002 - 2007
Supply Chain & Achats
