Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine LAUXERROIS
Ajouter
Sandrine LAUXERROIS
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Lauxerrois.sand@wanadoo.fr
Entreprises
Ehpad champtoce sur Loire
- Directrice
2010 - maintenant
Formations
EHESP / Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot
Paris
2010 - 2011
MASTER 2 AMES OPTION GSSH
GSSH : Gestion du système de soins Hospitalier
ECOLE DES HAUTES ETUDES EN SANTE PUBLIQUE
Rennes
2008 - 2008
Directeur Etablissement de santé
Réseau
Alain KNOPF
Artus PATY
Gabriel APAYA
Laurent GEORGE
Ludovic LE MERRER
Omar YAHIA
Sophie EVAIN
Tam PHAM PHD DROIT PUBLIC
Yann BUBIEN