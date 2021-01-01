Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine NAUDIN
Ajouter
Sandrine NAUDIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
FAFCEA
- Chef de projet refonte SI
2014 - maintenant
FAFCEA
- Responsable relations réseaux
2012 - maintenant
Formations
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Alban JACQUET
Andrej BESNIER
Arnaud LOISEY
Francis CLÉMENT
James LECLAIR
Jean Michel VILLAYES
Nicolas BERNDT
Sbaa ABDELLATIF
Stephane LIDOVE
Valerie VRIGNAUD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z