Sandrine NOIZET

AIX EN PROVENCE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Expérience confirmée en management de projets et d'équipes
Domaines : Logistique internationale - Commerce international - Marketing clients - Communication - Optimisation et contrôle de process - Supports à la commercialisation - Promotions des ventes - Centre d'appels - Délocalisation offshore

Secteurs : Industrie, Gaz, Transport, Services, Promotion des ventes



Mes compétences :
Export
PROCESS
EXTERNALISATION
Commerce international
OFFSHORE
GESTION DE PROJETS
Marketing
Logistique
CRM
PROMOTION DES VENTES
CONSEIL EN ORGANISATION
Management
Transport maritime
Gaz

Entreprises

  • HIGHCO DATA - Chef de Projets

    AIX EN PROVENCE 2013 - maintenant

  • AIR FLOW - Logisticienne Import / Export

    2010 - 2013 Société de logistique de gaz industriels et médicaux à l’international – Transport maritime de matières dangereuses
    • Suivi commercial et logistique de distributeurs de gaz sur la zone Afrique.
    • Elaboration des meilleurs schémas logistiques export et import en vue de garantir l’exécution d’une commande.
    • Coordination fournisseurs & achats : gaziers, armateurs, transitaires, banques, organismes d’inspections.
    • Suivi et optimisation du taux de rotation d’un parc de 100 conteneurs cryogéniques.

  • CUSTOM SOLUTIONS - RESPONSABLE DE PRODUCTION

    Rousset 2003 - 2010 Société spécialisée dans la mise en place et la gestion d’opérations promotionnelles différées
    · Management d’une équipe de 20 personnes (services comptage courriers, saisie interne & externe, centre d’appels et coordination de production).
    · Garant de la mise en production et du suivi d’opérations promotionnelles (jeux, sms, audiotel, internet, odr, primes, logistique) en veillant au respect des engagements contractuels.
    · Optimisation de la planification et de la production de flux de courriers et d’appels consommateurs.
    · Mise en place d’un process d’externalisation offshore de courriers et de l’implantation d’une filiale de production au Maroc.
    · Etablissement tableaux de bord, reporting direction, indicateurs de rendement par opérateur, outils de planification des flux entrants, calcul primes de rendement par opérateurs, formation interne, rentabilité sur opération (marge dégagée), audits internes .

  • TOD - RESPONSABLE MARKETING & COMMUNICATION

    2000 - 2003 Société d’informatique au service du transport de personnes exerçant auprès des collectivités locales
    · Analyse et suivi du marché, évolutions, attentes clients, positionnement produit, élaboration de recommandations stratégiques, mise en œuvre des plans d’actions Marketing et Communication.
    · Définition et mise en place de programmes d’acquisition, de développement et de fidélisation clients.
    · Développement d’outils et supports de commercialisation : argumentaire, tarification, supports de formation, présentations powerpoint, mailing direct ciblé, phoning.
    · Dynamisation et coordination de l’image société : relations presse, site internet, charte graphique, journal interne, plaquette commerciale, fiches techniques Produits et Marchés
    · Organisation et animation d’opérations évènementielles : Journée technique d’informations, salons nationaux et internationaux, démonstrations produits auprès de la clientèle.

  • SIEMENS Process Instruments ex MILLTRONICS - RESPONSABLE MARKETING OPERATIONNEL CRM

    1995 - 2000 Société canadienne spécialisée dans la mesure de process industriels et le traitement des eaux usées
    · Intégration d’un logiciel de CRM en déporté auprès d’une force de vente nationale et européenne.
    · Mise en place d’une politique de prospection intensive.
    · Management d’une cellule de téléopérateurs (appels sortants).
    · Développement et suivi d’outils de gestion pour optimiser la visibilité clients / prospects / marché (enquête de satisfaction, suivi des réclamations clients,…)
    · Lancement produits (analyse marché et besoins clients, définition et qualification des cibles, création de supports de formation, argumentaires de vente, suivi de l’impact sur vente, tableaux de bord).

  • POST’UP - Responsable Département Objets Promotionnels

    1994 - 1995 Société spécialisée dans la gestion d’opérations promotionnelles et publicitaires

