Menu

Sandrine PABST

BOIS COLOMBES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nancy

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Aviva Assurance - Inspecteur commercial

    BOIS COLOMBES 2011 - maintenant

  • Pabst's events Cie - Entrepreneur

    2009 - maintenant

  • Generali - Chargée d'études marketing

    Saint-Denis 2008 - 2009

  • MAIF - Conseillère clientèle

    NIORT 2007 - 2007

  • Generali Vie - Chef de produit

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2008

  • Covea Risks - Chargée de projets marketing et communication

    2005 - 2006

  • Cabinet Boillet - Conseillère clientèle

    2003 - 2005

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :