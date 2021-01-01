Retail
Sandrine PABST
Sandrine PABST
BOIS COLOMBES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Aviva Assurance
- Inspecteur commercial
BOIS COLOMBES
2011 - maintenant
Pabst's events Cie
- Entrepreneur
2009 - maintenant
Generali
- Chargée d'études marketing
Saint-Denis
2008 - 2009
MAIF
- Conseillère clientèle
NIORT
2007 - 2007
Generali Vie
- Chef de produit
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2008
Covea Risks
- Chargée de projets marketing et communication
2005 - 2006
Cabinet Boillet
- Conseillère clientèle
2003 - 2005
Formations
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
2007 - 2009
marketing
spécialité : étude de marché
Université Nancy 2 IUT Nancy-Charlemagne
Nancy
2005 - 2006
Marketing
spécialité : marketing opérationnel
Université Nancy 2 Maison de la finance
Nancy
2003 - 2005
BTS Assurance
Réseau
Abdelwahab KHELILI
Aurelien CADRE
Chaïness TALEB
Emmanuelle Galerneau RHS - XEC
Joëlle GIRARDIN (CHAN)
Mairesse STÉPHANIE
Martial RONGIERAS
Nicolas DALLEM
Rachid AL ARIAHI
Rodolphe MATHIEU
