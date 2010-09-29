Sandrine Paranthoen

mon Education



Bachelor of Science Degree

Major: Social Medical



Baccalauréat F8 (A level) F8 Lycée Raoul Follereau, Belfort, France



GCP trainings: September 2006, June 2007, February 2008



Clinical Research Assistant training at the Léonard de Vinci Institute, France

Majored in clinical Research







Summary



· Over 6 years experience working in the clinical research industry, and joined ICON in June 2008



Therapeutic Areas include

Cancerology

Breast cancer



Cardiology

Hypertension



Immunology

Flue vaccination



Psychiatry

Depression

AD/HD

Bipolar disorder



Cardiology- Radiology









· Languages include: French (mother tongue), English (fluent),Spanish (basic) German (basic)

















Professional Experience



ICON Clinical Research, France



Clinical Research Associate,

Clinical Operations

Indication : lung cancer

From 29 september 2010

Protocol title : A Randomized, Double-Blind, Phase 3 Study of X and Y versus X and Placebo in the Treatment of Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Following Disease Progression after One Prior Platinum-Based Therapy”



Clinical Research Associate,

Clinical Operations



Indication: Lung Cancer

June 2008 to Present Protocol Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel, Three Arm, Multicenter, Phase II Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of xxx in Combination with xxx/xxx Compared to xxx/xxx Alone in Previously Untreated Subjects with Lung Cancer

Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities. Site finance management.



Indication: Shoulder surgery

June 2008 to Present Protocol Title: An international, randomised, double blinded, multi-centre, active- and placebo-controlled dose response trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xxx for postoperative pain control in patients following arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities. Site finance management





Alios Conseil in exclusivity for TERUMO

Clinical Research Associate Indication: Embolisation in interventional radiology

September 2007 to June 2008

Protocol Title: The use of embolisation and the benefits for patients suffering from bleeding tumor or hearth failure.

Responsibilities: Pre-study, initiation, monitoring, closeout visits for all French sites. Central laboratory management. Timelines have been reached ahead of schedule for the randomization.

Monitoring of five sites in France, 70 patients.





AstraZeneca

Clinical Research Associate

February 2007 to August 2007

Indication: Depression and bipolar disorder



Protocol title : A multicentric, double-blind, randomised, parallel-group, placebo-controlled phase III study of the efficacy and safety of xxx sustained release as monotherapy in the maintenance treatment of patients with major depressive disorder following an open-label stabilization period.

Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities



Omnicare Clinical Research

For Sanofi Pasteur

Clinical Research Associate

August 2006 to January 2007 Indication: Flue vaccination



Protocol Title: This trial assessed the safety and ability to generate an immune response of a cell culture-based vaccine that could provide an important alternative to traditional egg-based flu vaccines”



Responsibilities: Pre-study, initiation, monitoring, closeout visits for all French sites. Central laboratory management. Timelines have been reached ahead of schedule for the randomization.





DCI Synergie For Pfizer

Clinical Research Associate Indication: Breast cancer

June 2005 to July 2006 Protocol Title: Phase III, randomised study, concerning the efficacy of a treatment by xxx for patients affected by invasive breast cancer a premature stage following an initial treatment by xxx

Responsibilities: Monitoring visits



Mes compétences :

Diabétologie

Oncologie

Psychiatrie