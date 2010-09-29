RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Juziers
Sandrine Paranthoen
mon Education
Bachelor of Science Degree
Major: Social Medical
Baccalauréat F8 (A level) F8 Lycée Raoul Follereau, Belfort, France
GCP trainings: September 2006, June 2007, February 2008
Clinical Research Assistant training at the Léonard de Vinci Institute, France
Majored in clinical Research
Summary
· Over 6 years experience working in the clinical research industry, and joined ICON in June 2008
Therapeutic Areas include
Cancerology
Breast cancer
Cardiology
Hypertension
Immunology
Flue vaccination
Psychiatry
Depression
AD/HD
Bipolar disorder
Cardiology- Radiology
· Languages include: French (mother tongue), English (fluent),Spanish (basic) German (basic)
Professional Experience
ICON Clinical Research, France
Clinical Research Associate,
Clinical Operations
Indication : lung cancer
From 29 september 2010
Protocol title : A Randomized, Double-Blind, Phase 3 Study of X and Y versus X and Placebo in the Treatment of Stage IV Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Following Disease Progression after One Prior Platinum-Based Therapy”
Clinical Research Associate,
Clinical Operations
Indication: Lung Cancer
June 2008 to Present Protocol Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel, Three Arm, Multicenter, Phase II Trial Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of xxx in Combination with xxx/xxx Compared to xxx/xxx Alone in Previously Untreated Subjects with Lung Cancer
Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities. Site finance management.
Indication: Shoulder surgery
June 2008 to Present Protocol Title: An international, randomised, double blinded, multi-centre, active- and placebo-controlled dose response trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of xxx for postoperative pain control in patients following arthroscopic shoulder surgery
Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities. Site finance management
Alios Conseil in exclusivity for TERUMO
Clinical Research Associate Indication: Embolisation in interventional radiology
September 2007 to June 2008
Protocol Title: The use of embolisation and the benefits for patients suffering from bleeding tumor or hearth failure.
Responsibilities: Pre-study, initiation, monitoring, closeout visits for all French sites. Central laboratory management. Timelines have been reached ahead of schedule for the randomization.
Monitoring of five sites in France, 70 patients.
AstraZeneca
Clinical Research Associate
February 2007 to August 2007
Indication: Depression and bipolar disorder
Protocol title : A multicentric, double-blind, randomised, parallel-group, placebo-controlled phase III study of the efficacy and safety of xxx sustained release as monotherapy in the maintenance treatment of patients with major depressive disorder following an open-label stabilization period.
Responsibilities: Ethics submission, monitoring and close out activities, status reporting to the sponsor, ECs and regulatory authorities
Omnicare Clinical Research
For Sanofi Pasteur
Clinical Research Associate
August 2006 to January 2007 Indication: Flue vaccination
Protocol Title: This trial assessed the safety and ability to generate an immune response of a cell culture-based vaccine that could provide an important alternative to traditional egg-based flu vaccines”
Responsibilities: Pre-study, initiation, monitoring, closeout visits for all French sites. Central laboratory management. Timelines have been reached ahead of schedule for the randomization.
DCI Synergie For Pfizer
Clinical Research Associate Indication: Breast cancer
June 2005 to July 2006 Protocol Title: Phase III, randomised study, concerning the efficacy of a treatment by xxx for patients affected by invasive breast cancer a premature stage following an initial treatment by xxx
Responsibilities: Monitoring visits
Mes compétences :
Diabétologie
Oncologie
Psychiatrie