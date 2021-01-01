Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PATIN
Ajouter
Sandrine PATIN
VALENCIENNES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Valenciennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Akao informatique
- Assistante comptable
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Ernest Couteaux
St Amand Les Eaux
1993 - 1996
BTS Comptabilité et gestion
Réseau
Alexandre VERSMÉE
Arnaud MERCIER
Cedric OFFROY
Cédric ESCLAVON
Finance RECRUTEMENT
Jean Michel BONFANTI
Pascal BAERT
Samih BENAOUN
Steve VERMEULEN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z