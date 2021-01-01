Retail
Sandrine PEREZ
Sandrine PEREZ
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pfizer
- Déléguée hospitalière
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Cardiologie neurologie pneumologie
Chirurgie orthopédique, anesthésie,
Hôpital clinique
Rhône
Ain
PFIZER
- Deleguee medicale
Paris
1999 - 2009
INFORMATION MEDICALE AUPRES DES MEDECINS GENERALISTES SPECIALISTES ET PHARMACIENS dans le domaine Neurologie, Rhumatologie, Alzheimer
ORGANISATION DE FORMATIONS MEDICALES EN SOIREE OU WEEK END
GAIN DE NOMBREUX CHALLENGES ET CLASSEMENT PARMI LES 5 PREMIERS FRANCE A PLUSIEURS REPRISES
PIERRE FABRE
- Deleguee medicale
Castres
1994 - 1999
PROMOTION DE MEDICAMENTS / ANTIBIOTHERAPIE, IMMUNOLOGIE, PNEUMOLOGIE
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard IPIL
Lyon
1993 - 1994
Réseau
Corinne BARRAU
Jambon GÉRALDINE
