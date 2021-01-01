Menu

Sandrine PEREZ

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Pfizer - Déléguée hospitalière

    Paris 2010 - maintenant Cardiologie neurologie pneumologie
    Chirurgie orthopédique, anesthésie,
    Hôpital clinique
    Rhône
    Ain

  • PFIZER - Deleguee medicale

    Paris 1999 - 2009 INFORMATION MEDICALE AUPRES DES MEDECINS GENERALISTES SPECIALISTES ET PHARMACIENS dans le domaine Neurologie, Rhumatologie, Alzheimer

    ORGANISATION DE FORMATIONS MEDICALES EN SOIREE OU WEEK END

    GAIN DE NOMBREUX CHALLENGES ET CLASSEMENT PARMI LES 5 PREMIERS FRANCE A PLUSIEURS REPRISES

  • PIERRE FABRE - Deleguee medicale

    Castres 1994 - 1999 PROMOTION DE MEDICAMENTS / ANTIBIOTHERAPIE, IMMUNOLOGIE, PNEUMOLOGIE

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :