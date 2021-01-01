Menu

Sandrine PEREZ

Paris

Entreprises

  • Pôle Emploi - Directrice adjointe

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Pôle Emploi - RESPONSABLE D'EQUIPE

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • Pôle Emploi - CONSEILLER EMPLOI

    Paris 2001 - 2011

