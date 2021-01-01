Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine PERO
Ajouter
Sandrine PERO
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Marseille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AUTOGRILL GARES METROPOLES
- COMPTABLE UNIQUE
1998 - 2002
Comptable Unique
Autogrill
- Manager Comptable
marseille
1998 - maintenant
ICL SORBUS
- COMPTABLE GENERALE
1997 - 1998
Formations
ICS Bégué
Paris
1988 - 1992
DPECF / DECF
Réseau
Florent VERON
Jean-Francois GOUPY
Lilian CHARBONNIER
Lucille FORT
Severine MAGNAT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z