Sandrine PRIOU

PARIS

En résumé

HR consulting, trainings and public talkings, conferences plus one to one coaching. Specialization in Creativity / Innovation, Motivation and Strategic Vision topics.

20 years experience in France, UK, USA and South Esat Asia.

Work and trainings available in French, English and Spanish, we offer mutlicultural and relocation services.

Based in Paris, 10 years in London plus one year between NYC, Tokyo, China, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapour and Thaïland.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Coach
Créativité
Développement personnel
Diversité
Espagnol
Formation
Innovation
Motivation
Performance
Team building
Vision

Entreprises

Formations

  • Université Paris (Saint Denis)

    Saint Denis 2005 - 2006 Ressources Humaines Master Bac +5

    Diplôme Mention Très Bien

    Ce diplôme n'a eu que 2 promotions, une sortant en 2006 et une en 2007

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion ISG

    Paris 1989 - 1992 International, Marketing, Communication, Pub

    Plus Master Coaching Paris VIII, plus formation Master Prat en PNL

