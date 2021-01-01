Sandrine PRIOU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
HR consulting, trainings and public talkings, conferences plus one to one coaching. Specialization in Creativity / Innovation, Motivation and Strategic Vision topics.
20 years experience in France, UK, USA and South Esat Asia.
Work and trainings available in French, English and Spanish, we offer mutlicultural and relocation services.
Based in Paris, 10 years in London plus one year between NYC, Tokyo, China, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapour and Thaïland.
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Coach
Créativité
Développement personnel
Diversité
Espagnol
Formation
Innovation
Motivation
Performance
Team building
Vision
Pas d'entreprise renseignée