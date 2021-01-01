Sandrine PRIOU

HR consulting, trainings and public talkings, conferences plus one to one coaching. Specialization in Creativity / Innovation, Motivation and Strategic Vision topics.



20 years experience in France, UK, USA and South Esat Asia.



Work and trainings available in French, English and Spanish, we offer mutlicultural and relocation services.



Based in Paris, 10 years in London plus one year between NYC, Tokyo, China, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapour and Thaïland.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Coach

Créativité

Développement personnel

Diversité

Espagnol

Formation

Innovation

Motivation

Performance

Team building

Vision