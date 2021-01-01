Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine REJASSE
Ajouter
Sandrine REJASSE
LIMOGES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Limoges
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Syndicat Départemental d'Alimentation en Eau Potable de Loire Atlantique
- Chargée du suivi de l'exploitation
2012 - maintenant
Intégrale Environnement
- Ingénieur d'études
2009 - 2012
Formations
Ecole Nationale Du Génie De L'Eau Et De L'Environnement
Strasbourg
2006 - 2009
Gestion durable des eaux en milieu urbain
Lycée Gay Lussac
Limoges
2003 - 2006
MPSI puis MP
Réseau
Hugues QUEGUINER
Jacques JULLIAN
Jean VERGER
Joël BOURDON
Marianne JOLLY
Nicolas JOYAU
Ophélie JUNG-KUSS
Thomas FOURQUET
Thomas LAMORILLE
Ulysse LÊ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z