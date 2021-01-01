Menu

Sandrine RICHERT

DUTTLENHEIM

Entreprises

  • ECR Conseil - Apprentie Comptable

    2010 - maintenant

  • FIGEC Metz - Apprentie

    2008 - 2010

  • PAUL HARTMANN Châtenois - Apprentie

    2006 - 2008

  • MERCEDES BENZ Molsheim - Apprentie

    MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX 2004 - 2006

  • ASA Avocats Associés - Apprentie

    2002 - 2004

Formations

  • Pole Formation CCI (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2011 - maintenant DSCG

    Rechercher une section... - En apprentissage

  • Pôle Formation - CCI Strasbourg

    2010 - 2011 DCG

    En apprentissage

  • IUT Charlemagne (Nancy)

    Nancy 2009 - 2010 DCG

    Rechercher une section... - En apprentissage

  • IUT Paul Verlaine

    Metz 2008 - 2009 Licence professionnelle Gestion Comptable

    En apprentissage

  • Pole Formation CCI (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2008 BTS Assistant de Gestion PME PMI

    Rechercher une section... - En apprentissage

  • CFA JEAN GEILER DE KAYSERSBERG

    Strasbourg 2004 - 2006 Baccalauréat Professionnel Métiers de la Comptabilité

    Comptabilité - En apprentissage

  • CFA JEAN GEILER DE KAYSERSBERG

    Strasbourg 2002 - 2004 BEP Métiers de la Comptabilité

    Comptabilité - En apprentissage

