Sandrine RICHERT
Sandrine RICHERT
DUTTLENHEIM
En résumé
Entreprises
ECR Conseil
- Apprentie Comptable
2010 - maintenant
FIGEC Metz
- Apprentie
2008 - 2010
PAUL HARTMANN Châtenois
- Apprentie
2006 - 2008
MERCEDES BENZ Molsheim
- Apprentie
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX
2004 - 2006
ASA Avocats Associés
- Apprentie
2002 - 2004
Formations
Pole Formation CCI (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2011 - maintenant
DSCG
- En apprentissage
Pôle Formation - CCI Strasbourg
2010 - 2011
DCG
En apprentissage
IUT Charlemagne (Nancy)
Nancy
2009 - 2010
DCG
- En apprentissage
IUT Paul Verlaine
Metz
2008 - 2009
Licence professionnelle Gestion Comptable
En apprentissage
Pole Formation CCI (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2006 - 2008
BTS Assistant de Gestion PME PMI
- En apprentissage
CFA JEAN GEILER DE KAYSERSBERG
Strasbourg
2004 - 2006
Baccalauréat Professionnel Métiers de la Comptabilité
Comptabilité - En apprentissage
CFA JEAN GEILER DE KAYSERSBERG
Strasbourg
2002 - 2004
BEP Métiers de la Comptabilité
Comptabilité - En apprentissage
Réseau
Olivia QUENUM
Stéphane PAGNIER
