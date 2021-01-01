Retail
Sandrine ROUX
Sandrine ROUX
Paris
Entreprises
SYNERGIE LORRAINE
- SECRETAIRE
Paris
2008 - maintenant
Hotel Restaurant 1900
- Responsable d'hotel
2005 - 2007
Hotel restaurant parc Bellevue
- Responsable du matin
2002 - 2004
Hotel intercontinental, Hilton
- Chef de rang
1999 - 2002
Formations
Lycée Jesse De Forest
Avesnes Sur Helpe
1994 - 1999
BAC Hotellerie Restauration
Réseau
Alain GOMEZ
Benjamin CABY
Caroline OLSZANOWSKI
Christiane LOVENJAK
Ghislain MEZZADRI
Guy OTTENWAELTER
Isabel DUCHENE
Rachid MAKHLOUFI
Ronald HEIM
William RAPHOSE
