Sandrine RUIZ
Sandrine RUIZ
MONTPELLIER
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SERM
- Assistante opérationnelle
2001 - maintenant
OPCA2
- Technicien Formation
1991 - 2001
PROSUD
- Assistante commerciale
1990 - 1991
Formations
Lycée Jean Mermoz BTS AD (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1992 - 1994
BTS Assistante de Direction
Réseau
Fabrice CAPT
Formation A DISTANCE
Julie COMBAS
Kévin JOLY
Laure PERON
Louis ROVIRA
Nicolas DOREAU
Valérie ELMA
Yann BONIN
