Sandrine SERY (CLARY)
Sandrine SERY (CLARY)
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ipsos
- Client Service Associate Director P&G
Paris
2012 - maintenant
TNS SOFRES
- Chef de groupe
Montrouge
2006 - 2012
CSA
- Chargée d'études
2002 - 2005
Formations
Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)
Reims
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Sup de Co Reims
Reims
maintenant
Réseau
Astrid ROUSSEAU
Carole BAS
Caroline MARIEN-TOUSCHE
Christelle GUILHERME - REYDELLET
Julien ONIMUS
Juliette HOVART
Michele SENGTHONG
Nadia ATRMOUH
Nathalie GERVAISOT
Victoria DESCOQS (DE CAZAUX)
