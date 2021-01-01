Retail
Sandrine SIGONNEY
Sandrine SIGONNEY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ethic Etapes Centre international de sejour
- Directrice
2006 - 2016
Les Balcons du Savoy
- Directrice
Chamonix
1997 - 2006
Hôtel le Hameau Albert 1er
- Receptionniste
1995 - 1997
Formations
ICN Business School - Ecole Supérieur De Commerce
Nancy
2016 - maintenant
Manager un centre de profit
Ecole Cours Hôtelier De Besançon
Besancon
1994 - 1995
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Besancon
1990 - 1994
Licence anglais
Réseau
Laure JANSON
Stephane CULTET
