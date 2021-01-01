Sandrine THOMAS

Paris2015 - maintenant• In collaboration with the supplier and the product manager, recommend quantities to order and fulfillment of orders and timing of supply;
• In-store flow analysis to identify potential replenishment needs;
• Control of the supplier's operational constraints (lead time, storage capacity, to take this into account when setting up the restocking tools;
• Management of stores inventory throughout the life cycle (implementation, commercial operations, sales);
• Analysis of the flow of stocks in stores and proposed arbitrations, inventory rebalancing;
• Interface with stores and warehouse on supply topics;
Polo Ralph Lauren
- Responsible corner Lauren by Ralph Lauren - Au Printemps Paris
Paris2011 - 2015• Development and enhancement of Ralph Lauren's Lauren brand, established since September 2010
• Increased turnover and number of items per ticket (NAT) compared to N-1
• Merchandising strategy for the development of the brand image
• Advice and listening to the client for a better knowledge of his expectations
• Customer loyalty actions for the sale of payment card Spring
INDIAN CONNECTION Restaurant Bar Music Lounge
- BUSINESS OWNER
2007 - 2011• Management of a team of 8 employees: recruitment, training, organization of schedules, control,coaching and motivation of staff
• Registration of accounting documents and end-of-month entries, T.V.A, cash and relationship monitoring
banking, control and cost analysis, budgeting
• Customer management: welcome, customer satisfaction, forecasting and organization of parties, and other events special (business meals, birthdays ...)
• Negotiating prices with different suppliers
• Production management: menu development, compliance with hygiene and safety rules
• Elaboration of various communication media: commercial brochure, loyalty card, visit card, flyers ...
• Procurement of stocks: reception, quality control
Reed Exhibitions
- SALES MANAGER
Puteaux1999 - 2007Business Development & Sponsorship Manager at the APPLE EXPO event for 4 years.
The first IT event in France and the first event dedicated to the Mac platform in the world.
•Definition and implementation of sales and marketing strategies,
•International Development (MacWorld in San Francisco, Macexpo in London, CES in Las Vegas, CEBIT in Germany...),
•Weekly reporting with the Apple's market manager
Ex-nihilo launch of professionals trade shows:
-Infosecurity France, B to B exhibition and congress dedicated to the IT security systems (Cnit - Paris La Défense). Development of the show for more than 3 years.
-BJA, DIY, Garden, Pet shop. Market and feasibility study. Exhibition and business meetings (Grand Palais - Lille)