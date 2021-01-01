Sandrine VIEILLEVIGNE

Mes compétences :
Relation presse
Étude de marché
Traduction
Marketing
Communication
Relation clientèle
Commercial
Entreprises
French Language Academy
- Managing Director
2014 - maintenantFrench Language Academy is a language school specialized in teaching French for non native and native speakers. With a team of expert teachers, our language school provides various types of French lessons : private and group tuition for children, adolescents and adults, from basic to advanced levels, for general and professional learning.