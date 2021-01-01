Menu

Sandrine ZANCHETTA

AGEN

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Agen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LOGEA - Directrice

    2019 - maintenant

  • Logéa - Adjointe de direction

    2016 - maintenant

  • Logea - Secretaire de direction

    2003 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :