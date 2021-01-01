Sarah CONTOUR

Maif
- Assistante, Direction de l'indmenisation des sinistres corporels
Administratif | Paris (75000)2018 - 2018
COTY
- Assistant to the Vice-President Public Relations
Paris2014 - 2016
Coty
- Assistant to the Vice-President - Global Marketing Fragrances
Paris2005 - 2014
Freelance
- Massage Therapist in Montreal, Canada
2003 - 2005• Managed all facets of a self-employed job (prospecting, marketing, accounting, business development strategy, etc…).
• Built a profitable customer base in 2 years.
• Volunteered at “Maison Plein Cœur” (massages for people with AIDS).
AIR CANADA
- Manager, Marketing Segmentation
2001 - 2002
Air Canada, Montreal
- Coordinator, Marketing Partnerships, Frequent Flyers Program
1997 - 2000
Air Canada, Montreal
- Coordinator, Travel Agencies Incentive Programs