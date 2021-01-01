Menu

Sarah CONTOUR

  • Executive Assistante & Office Manager
  • La Perla Beauty (France)
  Executive Assistante & Office Manager

Paris

En résumé

Experienced French-English Bilingual Assistant - Organized, dedicated, flexible and autonomous

Entreprises

  • La Perla Beauty (France) - Executive Assistante & Office Manager

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - 2020

  • Total SA - Assistante de direction

    Autre | Gif-sur-Yvette (91190) 2018 - 2019

  • Maif - Assistante, Direction de l'indmenisation des sinistres corporels

    Administratif | Paris (75000) 2018 - 2018

  • COTY - Assistant to the Vice-President Public Relations

    Paris 2014 - 2016

  • Coty - Assistant to the Vice-President - Global Marketing Fragrances

    Paris 2005 - 2014

  • Freelance - Massage Therapist in Montreal, Canada

    2003 - 2005 • Managed all facets of a self-employed job (prospecting, marketing, accounting, business development strategy, etc…).
    • Built a profitable customer base in 2 years.
    • Volunteered at “Maison Plein Cœur” (massages for people with AIDS).

  • AIR CANADA - Manager, Marketing Segmentation

    2001 - 2002

  • Air Canada, Montreal - Coordinator, Marketing Partnerships, Frequent Flyers Program

    1997 - 2000

  • Air Canada, Montreal - Coordinator, Travel Agencies Incentive Programs

    1996 - 1997

  • Air canada, Paris - Sales Assistant

    1992 - 1995

Formations

