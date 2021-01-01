Menu

Sébastien DANGER

CREST

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de la production
Gestion de la qualité
Ordonnancement
Management

Entreprises

  • fromagerie de la Drôme- Groupe Rians - Directeur usines

    2016 - maintenant Fabrication de Picodon AOP ( site d'Aouste sr Sye 26 )- Chèvres frais ( Site de St Félicien 07 )

  • Fromagerie de la Drôme ( Groupe Rians ) - Responsable de production

    2007 - maintenant Gestion d un site de production ( reception, fabrication, affinage, emballage, expedition )

  • Carrefour - Manager de rayon

    Massy 2005 - 2007 Format Champion

  • ENTREMONT - Apprentissage

    Annecy 2001 - 2004

  • Gavairon SA - Apprenti

    1999 - 2001 Fabrication de fromage fondu

  • HP Enterprise Services - Interimaire

    Courtaboeuf 1997 - 1998

Formations

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    St Martin D'Heres 2003 - 2004 licence professionnelle bio-transformation en industrie laitiere

  • ENILV (La Roche Sur Foron)

    La Roche Sur Foron 2001 - 2003 BTS en apprentissage

  • ENILV

    La Roche Sur Foron 1999 - 2001

