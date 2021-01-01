Retail
Sébastien DANGER
Sébastien DANGER
CREST
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de la production
Gestion de la qualité
Ordonnancement
Management
Entreprises
fromagerie de la Drôme- Groupe Rians
- Directeur usines
2016 - maintenant
Fabrication de Picodon AOP ( site d'Aouste sr Sye 26 )- Chèvres frais ( Site de St Félicien 07 )
Fromagerie de la Drôme ( Groupe Rians )
- Responsable de production
2007 - maintenant
Gestion d un site de production ( reception, fabrication, affinage, emballage, expedition )
Carrefour
- Manager de rayon
Massy
2005 - 2007
Format Champion
ENTREMONT
- Apprentissage
Annecy
2001 - 2004
Gavairon SA
- Apprenti
1999 - 2001
Fabrication de fromage fondu
HP Enterprise Services
- Interimaire
Courtaboeuf
1997 - 1998
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier
St Martin D'Heres
2003 - 2004
licence professionnelle bio-transformation en industrie laitiere
ENILV (La Roche Sur Foron)
La Roche Sur Foron
2001 - 2003
BTS en apprentissage
ENILV
La Roche Sur Foron
1999 - 2001
Cécile BOULAIRE
David BLEUZÉ
Digitaliaa OLIVIER
Francois Paul CROSNIER
Jérôme BEVAN
Laurent LAMOTTE
Laurent MENGUY
Lydia BAUDOIN - VILLAIN
Olivier MOURET
Vincent CARILLO