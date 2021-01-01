Retail
Sébastien HARASSE
Sébastien HARASSE
Rueil Malmaison
Entreprises
EUROVIA
- Chef d'Agence CALVADOS & ORNE
Rueil Malmaison
2015 - maintenant
EUROVIA
- Chef d'Agence CALVADOS
Rueil Malmaison
2006 - 2015
EUROVIA
- Ingénieur Travaux à CAEN
Rueil Malmaison
2000 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D' Ingénieurs Des Travaux De La Construction ( ESITC)
Caen
1997 - 2000
Ingénieur de la construction
IUT Génie Civil
Rennes
1995 - 1997
DUT Génie Civil
Lycée Germain
Coutances
1988 - 1995
Antoine MONTEMBAULT
Carine GUILLEMETTE
Christophe ALLIGNE
Christophe SIMON
Emmanuel LEBASTARD
Franck DIAZ
Laurent COURTOIS
Murie AURELIEN
Patricia SANSON
Simon HOUSSAYE
