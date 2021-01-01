Menu

Sebastien HARDOUIN

TRAPPES

Entreprises

  • SPIRAX SARCO - Delegue commercial region Aquitaine et Hautes Pyrennees

    TRAPPES 2010 - maintenant Vente de produits et solutions industrielles

  • Spirax Sarco - Delegue commercial region Centre

    TRAPPES 2008 - 2010 Vente de produits et solutions industrielles

  • Spirax Sarco - Technicien assistance clientele

    TRAPPES 2006 - 2007 Maintenance industrielle, audit economie d'energie...

  • CEGELEC - Technicien regleur instrumentiste

    Saint-Denis 2004 - 2005 Maintenance industrielle centrale nucleaire

  • FORD AQUITAINE - Apprenti conduite chaufferie et climatisation

    2001 - 2003 Maintenance industrielle

Formations

Réseau

