Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien HARDOUIN
Ajouter
Sebastien HARDOUIN
TRAPPES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Mérignac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SPIRAX SARCO
- Delegue commercial region Aquitaine et Hautes Pyrennees
TRAPPES
2010 - maintenant
Vente de produits et solutions industrielles
Spirax Sarco
- Delegue commercial region Centre
TRAPPES
2008 - 2010
Vente de produits et solutions industrielles
Spirax Sarco
- Technicien assistance clientele
TRAPPES
2006 - 2007
Maintenance industrielle, audit economie d'energie...
CEGELEC
- Technicien regleur instrumentiste
Saint-Denis
2004 - 2005
Maintenance industrielle centrale nucleaire
FORD AQUITAINE
- Apprenti conduite chaufferie et climatisation
2001 - 2003
Maintenance industrielle
Formations
AFTEC (Rennes)
Rennes
2001 - 2003
BTS CIRA
Lycée Alfred Kastler BTS Electronique
Talence
2000 - 2001
BAC STL PHYSIQUE APPLIQUEE
Réseau
Aure RAGONNEAU
Aurelien HERPIN
Frédéric GUICHET
Jean-Marc VINAY
Laurent MINUT
Morgan GRISOLET
Noureddine TARGA
Serge LARNAC
Thomas MORZADEC
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z