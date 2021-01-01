Sébastien HENRIOT

My career began in 1998 at the innovative computing company, Arrow Electronics France, as a Sales Manager.



In 2001, I joined my present company, Air Liquide as a Commissioning & Start-up Engineer for oxygen plants in the Department of Engineering. After 4 years and extensive international travel on behalf of Air Liquide, I decided to change position in order to increase my competences in Operation, Maintenance, Reliability, and Profitability on Air Liquide plants.



In 2006, I was appointed Production Manager for Nitrogen Plants in the Grenoble area (South of France). This was a personnel management position & I was responsible for 7 technicians in the team.



I returned to the Department of Engineering in 2010 as a Product Manager for Air Liquide Oxygen Plants. My goal is to provide cutting-edge guidance & rapid technical assistance to commercial and project teams, negotiate with suppliers, and promote my innovative product within Air Liquide affiliates.



In 2012, I was given additional responsibility for transferring technology to Air Liquide Engineering in Hangzhou (China). This involves a close collaboration/working partnership with international colleagues.



In January 2013, I was nominated for the Air Liquide award of Expert in "General Technology".



Mes compétences :

Transfert de technologie

Management

Formation

Gestion projet

International business development

Sourcing international

Sécurité

Droit du travail

Norme HSE