Sébastien HENRIOT

Paris

My career began in 1998 at the innovative computing company, Arrow Electronics France, as a Sales Manager.

In 2001, I joined my present company, Air Liquide as a Commissioning & Start-up Engineer for oxygen plants in the Department of Engineering. After 4 years and extensive international travel on behalf of Air Liquide, I decided to change position in order to increase my competences in Operation, Maintenance, Reliability, and Profitability on Air Liquide plants.

In 2006, I was appointed Production Manager for Nitrogen Plants in the Grenoble area (South of France). This was a personnel management position & I was responsible for 7 technicians in the team.

I returned to the Department of Engineering in 2010 as a Product Manager for Air Liquide Oxygen Plants. My goal is to provide cutting-edge guidance & rapid technical assistance to commercial and project teams, negotiate with suppliers, and promote my innovative product within Air Liquide affiliates.

In 2012, I was given additional responsibility for transferring technology to Air Liquide Engineering in Hangzhou (China). This involves a close collaboration/working partnership with international colleagues.

In January 2013, I was nominated for the Air Liquide award of Expert in "General Technology".

Mes compétences :
Transfert de technologie
Management
Formation
Gestion projet
International business development
Sourcing international
Sécurité
Droit du travail
Norme HSE

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide - Spécialiste Sécurité

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Spécialiste Sécurité chez Air Liquide Engineering à Champigny sur Marne (94):

    Missions:

    -Améliorer en continue la prévention des risques
    -Piloter et améliorer les activités de gestion de la sécurité et de la sûreté des chantiers
    -Définir et organiser les moyens en ressources et en matériels permettant de garantir la sécurité et la sûreté de nos chantiers, de la phase devis jusqu’au démarrage de nos unités de production
    -Former les HSE managers en définissant les besoins de formation et développer les compétences HSE sur chantier
    -Mettre en place les investigations nécessaires et le reporting suite à un évènement sécurité survenu sur un chantier
    -Mettre en œuvre la sécurité sur chantier de façon opérationnelle et apporter un support au personnel intervenant sur chantier
    -Intervenir en amont dans le processus de sélection des marchés de travaux afin de prendre en compte les critères HSE lors de la qualification et de la sélection des entreprises de travaux

  • Air Liquide - Responsable Produit

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Responsable Produits générateur Oxygène et Azote, Standard Plants Air Liquide Engineering à Champigny (94):

    Missions:
    Conception, développement, standardisation et amélioration des produits afin de répondre aux besoins marketing et marché
    Elaboration de solution technique en support du service commercial
    Garant des performances et des prix de revient en liaison avec les équipes projets et achats
    Support aux équipes projets durant la phase de réalisation, capitalisation de l’expérience projet et exploitation-maintenance
    Suivi des fournisseurs, qualification de nouveaux fournisseurs
    Amélioration du catalogue produit avec le marketing, dispense de formations pour nouveaux arrivants et clients

    Depuis 2012 à aujourd'hui, transfert de technologie à l'ingénierie d'Air Liquide en Chine. Déplacements fréquents à Hangzhou.

  • Air Liquide - Responsable Production

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Suivi du contrat de fournitures (facturation, qualité, quantités, réglementaire), chiffre d’affaire annuel : 13 M€
    Garant de la continuité de fourniture sur les 3 sites clients : STMicroelectronics (Crolles), Soitec (Bernin), CEA (Grenoble)
    Gestion du budget de fonctionnement de la plate-forme gaz vecteurs (1,2M€)
    Management hiérarchique de 7 techniciens

    Met en œuvre une étude de vulnérabilité et fiabilité
    Définit le plan pluriannuel de maintenance
    Prépare, réalise et capitalise les arrêts
    Met en œuvre les améliorations de l’outil de production
    Définit, suit et rend compte de son budget et du plan annuel de production
    Met en œuvre des outils de suivi énergétique et utilités

  • Air Liquide - Démarreur

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Dans le service Large On-site d’Air Liquide Engineering à Vitry (94) :
    Démarrage de générateurs d’oxygène gazeux VSA (2M€) à l’étranger : Tunisie (6 semaines), Finlande (3 semaines), Espagne (4 semaines), USA (5 semaines), Afrique du sud (4 semaines), Nouvelle Calédonie (6 semaines), Egypte (6 semaines).
    Adaptation aux conditions de vie du pays, forte disponibilité, réactivité face aux demandes client, interface entre le client et l’ingénierie Air Liquide, garant des règles de sécurité, réalisation d’objectifs de performance des machines, signature de l’acceptation de l’unité avec le client, formation des exploitants sur site, réalisation d’audit technique.

  • Arrow - Responsable de clientèle

    Sainghin-en-Mélantois 2000 - 2001 Gestion, prospection, fidélisation et développement d’un portefeuille de 120 clients intégrateurs et grossistes (2,5 M€ par an).
    Dispatcher les informations commerciales et techniques auprès des clients, détermination des besoins client, règlement des liti-ges, vérification des encours clients et de la régularité des paiements, gestion de la marge commerciale.

  • Tekelec - Responsable SAV

    Morrisville 1998 - 2000 Création et mise en place d’une procédure de retour SAV, gestion et valorisation du stock défectueux, négociation avec les clients et les fournisseurs pour les prix des retours, utilisation du logiciel de gestion de stock « S.A.P. », réalisation d’inventaires.

