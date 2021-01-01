Retail
Sébastien HIBERT
Sébastien HIBERT
LUGAIGNAC
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Lugaignac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
UCPC Hôpital de Libourne
- Technicien de maintenance
2005 - maintenant
UFCH Hôpital de Libourne
- Technicien de maintenance
1996 - 2005
Formations
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Bordeaux
1989 - 1995
BTS maintenance industrielle
Alexandra SEVERAC
Jean DUMESNIL
Laurence AVRIL
