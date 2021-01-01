Retail
Sebastien HOLLEVILLE
Sebastien HOLLEVILLE
Massy
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Conseiller système d'information
Massy
2012 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Directeur magasin école
Massy
2007 - 2012
Carrefour
- Responsable mixe marge
Massy
2005 - 2007
Mise en place tarif par répartition dans les magasins études d'impacts et installation
Carrefour
- Responsable merchandising
Massy
2002 - 2005
Réalisation de plans implantations magasins
Promodes
- Service informatique magasin
1998 - 2002
Formation installation et hotline sur logiciel back office magasin
Formations
Lycée Paul Duez Béthune (Bethune)
Bethune
1996 - 1998
Bts informatique de gestion
Réseau
Audrey MORAND
Claire SION
Daphné DEFFRENNES
Landu NZAWU
Marie Helene CORDONNIER
Reynald KAPUT
Sébastien JOUBERT
Severine LESY
Véronica LOPEZ
Vinciane TANGUY
