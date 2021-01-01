Menu

Sebastien HOLLEVILLE

Massy

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - Conseiller système d'information

    Massy 2012 - maintenant

  • Carrefour - Directeur magasin école

    Massy 2007 - 2012

  • Carrefour - Responsable mixe marge

    Massy 2005 - 2007 Mise en place tarif par répartition dans les magasins études d'impacts et installation

  • Carrefour - Responsable merchandising

    Massy 2002 - 2005 Réalisation de plans implantations magasins

  • Promodes - Service informatique magasin

    1998 - 2002 Formation installation et hotline sur logiciel back office magasin

Formations

  • Lycée Paul Duez Béthune (Bethune)

    Bethune 1996 - 1998 Bts informatique de gestion

