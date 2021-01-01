Sebastien HOUDUSSE

Company Managment



- Direct responsible of entire business area results and net profit of the company

- Develop business within the targeted accounts, in charge of developing a portfolio of offers related to engineering services

- Establish and maintain customer relationships leading to business operations

- Lead and manage a team of engineering consultants

- Business plan definition and business forecasting. Profitability optimization

- Sourcing consultants for business area (Engineers, Technicians, Technical Consultants and Project Managers), including interviews, assessments and salary negotiations

- Conduct appraisals and career development plans



Project Managment



- Full Program, Project and Team management (Cost, Quality and On time Delivery) on aeronautical project

- Management of WP « Design and Build »

- Internal Auditor on EN9100 and ISO 9001 scope



Conversant with the following tools:

- GRAMS (General Requirements for Aerostructure and Materials Suppliers)

- CATIA V5 (7000h) PDM-Link - PRIMES