Sebastien HOUDUSSE

Company Managment
- Direct responsible of entire business area results and net profit of the company
- Develop business within the targeted accounts, in charge of developing a portfolio of offers related to engineering services
- Establish and maintain customer relationships leading to business operations
- Lead and manage a team of engineering consultants
- Business plan definition and business forecasting. Profitability optimization
- Sourcing consultants for business area (Engineers, Technicians, Technical Consultants and Project Managers), including interviews, assessments and salary negotiations
- Conduct appraisals and career development plans
Project Managment
- Full Program, Project and Team management (Cost, Quality and On time Delivery) on aeronautical project
- Management of WP « Design and Build »
- Internal Auditor on EN9100 and ISO 9001 scope
Conversant with the following tools:
- GRAMS (General Requirements for Aerostructure and Materials Suppliers)
- CATIA V5 (7000h) PDM-Link - PRIMES