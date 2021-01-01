Menu

Sebastien HOUDUSSE

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Company Managment

- Direct responsible of entire business area results and net profit of the company
- Develop business within the targeted accounts, in charge of developing a portfolio of offers related to engineering services
- Establish and maintain customer relationships leading to business operations
- Lead and manage a team of engineering consultants
- Business plan definition and business forecasting. Profitability optimization
- Sourcing consultants for business area (Engineers, Technicians, Technical Consultants and Project Managers), including interviews, assessments and salary negotiations
- Conduct appraisals and career development plans

Project Managment

- Full Program, Project and Team management (Cost, Quality and On time Delivery) on aeronautical project
- Management of WP « Design and Build »
- Internal Auditor on EN9100 and ISO 9001 scope

Conversant with the following tools:
- GRAMS (General Requirements for Aerostructure and Materials Suppliers)
- CATIA V5 (7000h) PDM-Link - PRIMES

Entreprises

  • Groupe EFINOR - Business Unit Director Euridis Sud Ouest / Ile de France

    2013 - maintenant - Direct responsible of entire business area results and net profit of the company
    - Develop business within the targeted accounts, in charge of developing a portfolio of offers related to engineering services
    - Establish and maintain customer relationships leading to business operations
    - Lead and manage a team of engineering consultants
    - Business plan definition and business forecasting. Profitability optimization
    - Sourcing consultants for business area (Engineers, Technicians, Technical Consultants and Project Managers), including interviews, assessments and salary negotiations
    - Conduct appraisals and career development plans

    - Involved in the strategy definition of the EFINOR Group

  • AVIACOMP (groupe SOGECLAIR) - Program Manager

    2011 - 2013 Customer : Airbus Spain

    · Full project management on Fuel Tanks Access Cover on A350 program
    · FTACS product composed of composite parts Carbon/PPS thermoformed and metallic parts
    · Management of NRC and RC on a “Design and Built” contract.
    · Customer program focal point
    · Pluridisciplinary management : Purchasing, Supply chain, Manufacturing, Design office

  • Sogeclair - Project Leader

    BLAGNAC 2010 - 2011 Customer : Airbus France

    · Full project management on Pylon serial activities on LR, SA, WB program
    · Design Study and Drawings follow-up on CADDS and CATIA
    · Management of supplier on Static and Fatigue Stress Study and Dossiers
    · Management of near-shore supplier on Drawings area
    · Team management up to 11 resources

  • Sogeclair - Project Leader

    BLAGNAC 2008 - 2010 Customer : Airbus France

    · Full project management on engineering side (training, resources, planning, client relation
    ship…) on FTI Work Package (A330 GMF on Nose fuselage and Center fuselage) including:
    - Flight Tests Engineering Structure study (specific cupboard)
    - Sensor installation study (pressure, temperature and specific measure)
    - Harness installation with standard part or specific parts
    · Full project management on engineering side (training, resources, planning, client relation
    ship…) on FTI Work Package (A400M Nose fuselage) including:
    - Flight Tests Engineering Structure study (specific cupboard)
    - Harness installation with standard part or specific parts
    · Responsible to bid for all FTI activities
    · Team management up to 25 resources

  • TAP Engineering - Design Engineer

    2006 - 2008 Customer : Denel SAAB (South Africa)

    · Structural design engineer involved in Wing Fuselage Fairing in A400M project. Duties
    involved Mock-up integration, production of the 3D Models and Drawings sets (Metallic’s part
    and Composite’s parts). Design of VBA Macro links to CATIA V5 to do a weight statement
    · Liaison engineer between design office – assembling workshop

  • GECI International - Design Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Customer : Airbus France

    · Structural design engineer involved in Nose Fuselage in A400M project
    Duties involved preliminary design of frame junction, reinforcement strap on door framing,
    collapsible step design of the door, drainage design on door framing.
    · Drawing sets and models produced on CATIA V5

  • Assystem - Design Engineer

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2004 Customer : Dassault

    Structural design engineer involved in Fix Leading Edge in F7X project.
    Duties involved preliminary design of the primary structure (skin, front spar, machined ribs,
    sheet metal ribs), the mechanisms of blanking during the output of the wing slats, the layout
    of the Interface Control Drawing.
    Drawing sets and models produced on CATIA V4/V5

  • Assystem - Design Leader

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2002 Customer : SONACA

    In the framework of the passage in “flexible” workshop of the assembly of the mobile wing slats of the
    A340-300 and -600, my mission consisted:
    · to define the modifications to be operated according to the priorities of assemblies
    · to diffuse the information of modifications at the concerned departments (Preparation, Machining, Purchases…)
    · check of the models 3D and the plans
    · Team management of 5 designers.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :