Menu

Sébastien HUTIN

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • JET SERVICES

    maintenant

  • DEKRA Automotive Solutions (ex AutoContact) - Key Account Manager

    2005 - maintenant

  • ALD Automotive - Conseiller Commercial Senior

    2000 - 2005 Agence Commerciale de Bordeaux. 5 ans de développement commercial (gestion portefeuille client + new Business).

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :