Sébastien HUTIN
Sébastien HUTIN
BORDEAUX
JET SERVICES
maintenant
DEKRA Automotive Solutions (ex AutoContact)
- Key Account Manager
2005 - maintenant
ALD Automotive
- Conseiller Commercial Senior
2000 - 2005
Agence Commerciale de Bordeaux. 5 ans de développement commercial (gestion portefeuille client + new Business).
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
1992 - 1994
Association ParISCorse -
Spécialité PME
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1987 - 1991
Armelle ASTORINO QUEYRON
Charlotte DE QUATREBARBES
Fabien BERRUYER
Gerard ALEXANDRE
Meyseng SE TCHAO
Myriam LAISSY
Olivier MARIN
Sylvain VICHERAT
Tony VILLAIN
Watelet JEAN-DOMINIQUE
