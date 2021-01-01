Menu

Sebastien JEHLEN

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

En résumé

Web addict, enthusiastic, serious, polyglot, creative.

Savoir-faire :
> Je tire partie au quotidien de mon tempérament à la fois cartésien, rigoureux voire pointilleux et créatif, curieux, ouvert aux idées/concepts/propositions originaux et décalés
> Ma créativité et, notamment, mon goût très prononcé pour l'esthétique m'offrent l'opportunité d'aborder les tâches sous un angle différent
> Ma passion des langues et cultures étrangères me confère une ouverture d'esprit et une adaptabilité précieuses au quotidien

Savoir-être :
> J'apprécie le travail en équipe avec la part d'altruisme et d'empathie que cela implique. Rien de plus stimulant qu'une équipe en ordre de bataille tendue vers un but commun
> J'aime le travail bien fait et, en aucun cas, au détriment d'un collègue ou d'un tiers
> Je pars du principe que nous sommes tous interdépendants et que toutes les créativités doivent se rencontrer pour accoucher des plus beaux projets, des meilleures décisions, des plus belles avancées.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Rigoureux
Créatif
Marketing
Communication
Perfectionniste
Développement commercial
Vente
Real time bidding
Display Advertising
Italien
Réseaux sociaux
Traduction anglais français
Ad serving
E-commerce
Traduction espagnol français
E-marketing

Entreprises

  • FreeWheel - Sr. Manager, EU Publisher Client Services - Markets

    2016 - maintenant Support Publisher Managers for new Publishers’ on-boarding:
    >Review of initial setup propositions, provide recommendations and best practices
    >Opening of new private exchanges, setup of publishers/sites/ zones, floorprices, specific rules… in the private Exchange according to the publisher guidelines

    Enable demand connections:
    >Ensure set ups quality, standardization and organization in the StickyAds platform: standardizing and organizing global KPIs and implementing action plans with Tech Team as needed
    >Check buyers mappings and rules, taxonomy, ramp up of new integrated partners in the private exchanges

    Provide recommendations to increase publishers' revenue:
    >Collect and analysis of vast amount of data to boost results even further: inventory, volume & data to optimize yield management, inventory monetization: audience, channel countries, inventory type, formats, devices…

    >Detection of loss of business opportunities caused by blacklists, floor prices and technical issues, implementation of specific actions plans along with Demand Sales Team for fixing and revenue recovery
    >Best practices : writing of “how to” documents, submission of feature requests that could be useful for all private exchanges, organization of best practices calls

    Brand safety:
    >Analysis of fraud reports on a daily basis
    >Fraud warnings sent to Country and Publisher Managers
    >Application of the internal fraud process

  • Real Media Group - Product Analyst

    Paris 2014 - maintenant >RTB campaign technical monitoring and integration (display & video) on the EMEA zone through Microsoft Ad Exchange, AppNexus, Open Ad Stream, LiveRail: sites and placement onboarding, tag generation for publishers
    >Publisher relations (national market, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Scandinavia)
    >Technical assistance: floor rates and ad quality optimization (black and whitelisting)
    >Generation of daily, weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports on demand

  • ONprint - Sales Engineer

    Paris 2013 - 2014 >Creation and development of the clients and partner database, implementation of sales processes in coordination with the C.O.O.
    >Market evangelism, customized sales proposals, advice and guidance in exhibition participations

  • COMEXPOSIUM - Communications Officer

    Paris La Défense 2012 - 2013 Communications Officer
    E-Commerce One to One 2013 business convention, Monaco - 76 Exhibitors on the basis of a numerus clausus, 450 selected visitors

    >Online communication: website and extranet creation and management, social media management (Twitter, Paper.Li, Flickr, Linkedin), coordination of the mobile app development, creation and sending of newsletters
    >Offline communication: coordination of the sales and logistical documents (contracts, order forms, technical guide, sponsorship guide, exhibition official guide, leaflets, welcome packs), selling of the sponsorship tools
    >Post-registration sales follow-up: obtaining of the exhibitors’ graphics, assistance on the extranet, accommodation, flights, helicopter transfers from Nice Airport, on-site tailor-made services
    >Purchase orders, budget monitoring in coordination with the Exhibition Director

  • Comexposium - Sales Manager

    Paris La Défense 2007 - 2012 >French and foreign exhibitor prospecting, sales proposals, sales follow-up for the following trade shows:
    Intermat 2012, Civil engineering, 1,500 exhibitorsts, 200,000 visitors
    Amongst the exhibitors: VOLVO, RENAULT TRUCKS, CATERPILLAR, ...
    Le Salon International de l’Emballage 2008 and 2010, Packaging, 1,500 exhibitors, 80,000 visitors
    Amongst the exhibitors: RAJA, OCME, SACMI, ...
    Graphitec 2009 and 2011, Printing and converting equipment, 200 exhibitors, 10,000 visitors
    Amongst the exhibitors: RICOH, CANON, AGFA, ...
    Expobois 2008, Wood processing machines, 400 exhibitors, 24,000 visitors

    >Coordination of the international sales representative network (Europe, North America, Asia)
    >Prospecting, business and competitive intelligence when visiting competitive European exhibitions and conventions
    >Exhibitor implanting via Autocad (stand organization and sending of stand proposals), logistical follow-up along with the Logistical Team
    >Cooperation with the Web Team on the website update of Le Salon de l'Emballage (sectorial news, sales tools, etc.) via eZ Publish

  • EASYFAIRS - Sales Executive

    Bruxelles 2005 - 2007 >Exhibitor prospecting, sales proposals and follow-up (Empack 2006 Regional Trade Shows (packaging), Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Vannes | France) – 100 Exhibitors, 2,500 Visitors respectively

  • REED MIDEM - International Sales Executive

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2004 - 2005 >I.T. visitor prospecting, sales proposals and follow-up (Web TV, Mobile TV, V.O.D) (visitors from Europe, Asia, Africa, North & South America)
    >Sponsorship and communication tools selling

  • ALCATEL - Intern

    Paris 2000 - 2000 Events | Cellphones Department

  • DARPHIN - ESTEE LAUDER GROUP - Product Manager

    2000 - 2003 >Current product lines mix-marketing
    >Designing and launch of a new brand, Darolys Paris (sourcing, mix marketing)
    >Designing and launch of two eaux de toilette Accents d'Arômes pour Elle/pour Lui (diversification) (sourcing, mix marketing, subcontracting coordination)

Formations

  • Institut Léonard De Vinci MBA MCI

    Paris La Défense 2010 - 2012 MBA Marketing et Commerce Internet

    Search, display, SEM, personal branding, e-réputation, réseaux sociaux, mobile marketing, ergonomie, crowdfunding/sourcing, ...

  • Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci

    Courbevoie 1996 - 2000 Diplôme Commerce et Gestion, spécialisation Conseil en Marketing

    Marketing, communication, sales, finance, accounting, logistics, CIT...

