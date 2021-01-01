Sebastien JEHLEN

-
FreeWheel
- Sr. Manager, EU Publisher Client Services - Markets
2016 - maintenant
Support Publisher Managers for new Publishers’ on-boarding:
>Review of initial setup propositions, provide recommendations and best practices
>Opening of new private exchanges, setup of publishers/sites/ zones, floorprices, specific rules… in the private Exchange according to the publisher guidelines
Enable demand connections:
>Ensure set ups quality, standardization and organization in the StickyAds platform: standardizing and organizing global KPIs and implementing action plans with Tech Team as needed
>Check buyers mappings and rules, taxonomy, ramp up of new integrated partners in the private exchanges
Provide recommendations to increase publishers' revenue:
>Collect and analysis of vast amount of data to boost results even further: inventory, volume & data to optimize yield management, inventory monetization: audience, channel countries, inventory type, formats, devices…
>Detection of loss of business opportunities caused by blacklists, floor prices and technical issues, implementation of specific actions plans along with Demand Sales Team for fixing and revenue recovery
>Best practices : writing of “how to” documents, submission of feature requests that could be useful for all private exchanges, organization of best practices calls
Brand safety:
>Analysis of fraud reports on a daily basis
>Fraud warnings sent to Country and Publisher Managers
>Application of the internal fraud process
-
Real Media Group
- Product Analyst
Paris
2014 - maintenant
>RTB campaign technical monitoring and integration (display & video) on the EMEA zone through Microsoft Ad Exchange, AppNexus, Open Ad Stream, LiveRail: sites and placement onboarding, tag generation for publishers
>Publisher relations (national market, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Scandinavia)
>Technical assistance: floor rates and ad quality optimization (black and whitelisting)
>Generation of daily, weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports on demand
-
ONprint
- Sales Engineer
Paris
2013 - 2014
>Creation and development of the clients and partner database, implementation of sales processes in coordination with the C.O.O.
>Market evangelism, customized sales proposals, advice and guidance in exhibition participations
-
COMEXPOSIUM
- Communications Officer
Paris La Défense
2012 - 2013
Communications Officer
E-Commerce One to One 2013 business convention, Monaco - 76 Exhibitors on the basis of a numerus clausus, 450 selected visitors
>Online communication: website and extranet creation and management, social media management (Twitter, Paper.Li, Flickr, Linkedin), coordination of the mobile app development, creation and sending of newsletters
>Offline communication: coordination of the sales and logistical documents (contracts, order forms, technical guide, sponsorship guide, exhibition official guide, leaflets, welcome packs), selling of the sponsorship tools
>Post-registration sales follow-up: obtaining of the exhibitors’ graphics, assistance on the extranet, accommodation, flights, helicopter transfers from Nice Airport, on-site tailor-made services
>Purchase orders, budget monitoring in coordination with the Exhibition Director
-
Comexposium
- Sales Manager
Paris La Défense
2007 - 2012
>French and foreign exhibitor prospecting, sales proposals, sales follow-up for the following trade shows:
Intermat 2012, Civil engineering, 1,500 exhibitorsts, 200,000 visitors
Amongst the exhibitors: VOLVO, RENAULT TRUCKS, CATERPILLAR, ...
Le Salon International de l’Emballage 2008 and 2010, Packaging, 1,500 exhibitors, 80,000 visitors
Amongst the exhibitors: RAJA, OCME, SACMI, ...
Graphitec 2009 and 2011, Printing and converting equipment, 200 exhibitors, 10,000 visitors
Amongst the exhibitors: RICOH, CANON, AGFA, ...
Expobois 2008, Wood processing machines, 400 exhibitors, 24,000 visitors
>Coordination of the international sales representative network (Europe, North America, Asia)
>Prospecting, business and competitive intelligence when visiting competitive European exhibitions and conventions
>Exhibitor implanting via Autocad (stand organization and sending of stand proposals), logistical follow-up along with the Logistical Team
>Cooperation with the Web Team on the website update of Le Salon de l'Emballage (sectorial news, sales tools, etc.) via eZ Publish
-
EASYFAIRS
- Sales Executive
Bruxelles
2005 - 2007
>Exhibitor prospecting, sales proposals and follow-up (Empack 2006 Regional Trade Shows (packaging), Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Vannes | France) – 100 Exhibitors, 2,500 Visitors respectively
-
REED MIDEM
- International Sales Executive
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
2004 - 2005
>I.T. visitor prospecting, sales proposals and follow-up (Web TV, Mobile TV, V.O.D) (visitors from Europe, Asia, Africa, North & South America)
>Sponsorship and communication tools selling
-
ALCATEL
- Intern
Paris
2000 - 2000
Events | Cellphones Department
-
DARPHIN - ESTEE LAUDER GROUP
- Product Manager
2000 - 2003
>Current product lines mix-marketing
>Designing and launch of a new brand, Darolys Paris (sourcing, mix marketing)
>Designing and launch of two eaux de toilette Accents d'Arômes pour Elle/pour Lui (diversification) (sourcing, mix marketing, subcontracting coordination)