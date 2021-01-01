Sebastien JEHLEN

Web addict, enthusiastic, serious, polyglot, creative.



Savoir-faire :

> Je tire partie au quotidien de mon tempérament à la fois cartésien, rigoureux voire pointilleux et créatif, curieux, ouvert aux idées/concepts/propositions originaux et décalés

> Ma créativité et, notamment, mon goût très prononcé pour l'esthétique m'offrent l'opportunité d'aborder les tâches sous un angle différent

> Ma passion des langues et cultures étrangères me confère une ouverture d'esprit et une adaptabilité précieuses au quotidien



Savoir-être :

> J'apprécie le travail en équipe avec la part d'altruisme et d'empathie que cela implique. Rien de plus stimulant qu'une équipe en ordre de bataille tendue vers un but commun

> J'aime le travail bien fait et, en aucun cas, au détriment d'un collègue ou d'un tiers

> Je pars du principe que nous sommes tous interdépendants et que toutes les créativités doivent se rencontrer pour accoucher des plus beaux projets, des meilleures décisions, des plus belles avancées.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Rigoureux

Créatif

Marketing

Communication

Perfectionniste

Développement commercial

Vente

Real time bidding

Display Advertising

Italien

Réseaux sociaux

Traduction anglais français

Ad serving

E-commerce

Traduction espagnol français

E-marketing